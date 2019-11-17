Officials were working to secure and remove the barge that struck the pier. Part of the nearby beach was closed.
The city’s website says the pier is 709 feet long and contains restrooms, a snack bar and bait shop. The part of the pier that collapsed is closest to an enclosed portion above the beach.
___
Information from: Daily Press, http://www.dailypress.com/
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD