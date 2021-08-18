Over the next year, the friends from Oakton, Va., traveled across the country in Luke’s mom’s Honda minivan, from Maine (Atlantic salmon) to California (golden trout) to Hawaii (humuhumunukunukuāpua’a).
Well, they didn’t drive to Hawaii — they flew — but you get the idea. Luke and Daniel had a list, they had a timetable and they had a plan: to wrap up their epic quest with their home state’s official fish, the brook trout.
And then Daniel couldn’t catch one.
“It definitely played with my emotions a bit,” said Daniel. “Luke got his the first day.”
“That’s the rule we set,” said Luke. “We both had to catch the fish.”
Sometimes the fish doesn’t want to be caught.
The pair have known each other since they were second-graders at Dominion Christian School in Reston. Avid anglers, they first fished together a couple of years ago.
“Just bass fishing around Northern Virginia with other buddies,” said Luke. “A lot of no-name neighborhood ponds.”
After graduation they fished a lot more — “especially when covid hit and outdoors was the place to be,” Luke said.
They both got into Clemson University in South Carolina, but when it was clear their freshman year would be virtual, they decided to defer till 2021. Better, they felt, to spend a gap year fishing.
They set off on Aug. 22, 2020, stopping in Maryland (tiny striped bass, caught from Fort Smallwood), Delaware (weakfish, hooked from aboard a boat called the Captain’s Lady) and New Jersey (brook trout on small roostertails).
On they went, raising money for fishing licenses, tackle, food and gas through a GoFundMe. They blogged at fishallfifty.us. They returned to Virginia every now and then, switching to Daniel’s family’s Toyota minivan and then back to the Honda after totaling the Toyota in a wreck.
They connected with fishing fanatics across the country, who shared tips, took them out on their boats, offered sleeping accommodations. When a certain fish came slowly, they despaired of finishing in a year. But then fortune would smile — like on an incredible five-day sprint through New Mexico, Arizona, Nevada and Utah — and “We realized we might actually be able to finish this before school,” Luke said.
They released the overwhelming majority of the fish they caught. Some, they couldn’t resist eating: steelhead trout in Washington state, walleye in Ohio. (Walleye is that state’s unofficial state fish, Ohio not having an official one. They never did get to the District for American shad.)
“We brought back 200 pounds of halibut from Alaska,” Daniel said. That’s not the state fish — the king salmon is — but they really like the taste of halibut. Their families’ freezers are still stuffed with the stuff.
The guys had a hard deadline: Move-in day at Clemson was Aug. 12. On Aug. 8, they drove to the Rapidan River in central Virginia in search of their final quarry. They decided the water was too low, so they headed to the north fork of the Moormans River.
Luke hooked a brook trout almost immediately. Daniel didn’t. He didn’t the next day either. Or the next day.
The brook trout is a skittish fish. Brookies gather in pools in creeks, casting wary eyes at their surroundings.
“You’ll literally be walking 10 or 15 feet away and if your shadow goes across the water, that’s it,” Daniel said. The fish scatter, and “you can’t catch them for the next 30 or so minutes.”
Said Luke: “You can’t be too mad at them for their survival instinct.”
With Daniel repeatedly skunked, Luke went home to get ready for college. Daniel started to worry he’d have to make weekend trips from South Carolina to bag that last fish.
Daniel entered Day 4 full of the one thing every fisherman, fisherwoman and fisherchild must possess: hope.
“I was confident I would get one,” he said. “Two hours in, there just started to be a torrential downpour. I was getting beat up constantly. I took a couple falls. I almost stepped on a copperhead.”
The weather had inspired Daniel to change his technique, switching from a dry fly to a lure that resembled a worm. And then, on his way back to his car, on the third-to-last hole, on the very last day, he got his fish: a brook trout about six inches long.
Daniel and Luke are now roommates at Clemson, which, they point out, is on Lake Hartwell — catfish, striped bass — and also near national forest land in North Carolina.
“That’s pretty good for trout,” said Luke, thinking ahead.
