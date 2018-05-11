Four people have been treated for potential rabies after they were bitten by a raccoon in Georgetown, officials said.

The incidents happened Wednesday around 31st and R streets NW near Montrose Park, according to the D.C. Department of Health. A fifth person whose flip-flop was apparently stolen by the raccoon was also evaluated at a hospital but not treated, officials said.

Those who were bitten by the raccoon were treated as a precaution with vaccinations and an antibody at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital, according to Marianne Worley, a spokeswoman. They were released.

Worley said the patients will need three more vaccines over the next few weeks.

The raccoon has not yet been caught, but officials said they are looking for it.

Tom Lalley, a spokesman for the D.C. Department of Health, said officials didn’t yet know if the raccoon was rabid but said “one could logically conclude,” given its behavior at the time of the incidents.

Lalley said in one case the raccoon was “acting aggressively and came for the individual.” A rabid raccoon often displays such symptoms as fear of light and water, excessive salivation and “abnormal aggression,” health officials said.

The treatment is effective for those who have been bitten, Lalley said.