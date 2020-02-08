Naylor has been targeted by at least eight lawsuits since the crash.

The five most recent lawsuits — filed last month — were all brought by passengers, but none of them are legislators. None of the lawsuits describe specific injuries or name the complainants’ job positions.

The chartered Amtrak train was carrying dozens of Republican members of Congress to a retreat in West Virginia when it crashed.

The Daily Progress reports that the five mostly identical lawsuits allege negligence.

The suits’ claims largely follow a National Transportation Safety Board report from last year that found Naylor drove the truck around lowered crossing gate arms and onto the tracks, where it was struck by the train.

Four lawsuits allege that the conductor took too long to engage the brake, waiting until the train was just a few seconds away from the trash truck.