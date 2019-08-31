THE DISTRICT

5 wounded Saturday in rash of shootings

Five people were wounded in a spate of shootings in Northeast and Southeast Washington early Saturday morning, police said.

The first incident took place around 12:21 a.m. on the 3100 block of 15th Place SE. The victim was a female juvenile, who authorities said was conscious and breathing. Police have asked the public for information about three males wearing dark clothing who were seen leaving the scene.

Less than an hour later, three people were shot on the 1400 block of Downing Street NE. D.C. police said the victims were a man and two women.

The third shooting took place at 1:23 a.m. on the 1600 block of 17th Street SE. The victim was a man, and authorities said they do not think the injuries are life-threatening. They are continuing to investigate.

— Lori Aratani

MARYLAND

Pedestrian struck by van in Wheaton dies

A 24-year-old pedestrian who was struck by a van Tuesday at an intersection in Wheaton has died, Montgomery County Police said Friday.

The pedestrian was identified as Roger Odin Martinez-Mejia of the 2000 block of Glenmont Circle.

Authorities said the incident occurred at approximately 9:09 p.m. Tuesday. According to a preliminary investigation, a 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan was traveling eastbound on Randolph Road when it struck Martinez-Mejia at the intersection of Glenmont Circle.

The driver of the van was identified as Harold Lanning Jr. of Silver Spring. Lanning remained at the scene. Neither he nor the other occupants of the van were injured.

Authorities said the investigation into the incident continues. Anyone with information is asked to call the department’s collision reconstruction unit at 240-773-6620.

— Lori Aratani