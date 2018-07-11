ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Flags are being lowered in Maryland to honor a police officer who died in the line of duty.

State officials announced Wednesday that Gov. Larry Hogan has ordered the United States and Maryland flags be lowered in honor of Lt. Milton Roach of the Spring Grove Hospital Center Police Department. Officials say Roach died July 4.

Department of Health spokeswoman Brittany Fowler said in an email that 51-year-old Roach died from a suspected heart attack while overseeing a patient who had been taken to MedStar Harbor Hospital. Fowler says Roach had been with the state psychiatric hospital’s police department for 10 years.

The flags are to be lowered to half-staff immediately and returned to full-staff at sunset on Saturday.

