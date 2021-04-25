It was not knowing the word that suddenly obsessed me. I knew there was a synonym. I just couldn’t remember it.

I’ve been noticing this more often, this inability to pluck from my brain some random fact. While I don’t think this is the onset of dementia, I do think it is an inevitable artifact of getting older. I have seen so many things in my 58 years — attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion; a pigeon eat a french fry inside a Home Depot — that the attic of my mind is overstuffed. And just like the attic of my house, it’s not very well organized.

What I’ve noticed is that this grasping for a word or a name pops into my head when I least need it — when I don’t even need it at all. I’ll be absent-mindedly walking the dog when I suddenly realize that I can’t remember the name of the younger daughter of a neighbor in the neighborhood we lived in 25 years ago.

Donna? Diane? (It began with a D, right?) Deirdre?

I find this troubling. If I can’t remember the name of the younger daughter of a neighbor in the neighborhood we lived in 25 years ago, how am I going to remember my own name?

I walk along, silently whispering every girl’s name beginning with D that I know, hoping one will light up the proper neurons in my neocortex. As soon as I get home, I ask My Lovely Wife.

“You mean Bonnie?” she says.

Bonnie! Right.

Sometimes Ruth won’t remember, either. She won’t be able to answer some random question that I’ve suddenly sprung on her for no apparent reason. She’ll insist she knew it right up until the instant I asked her about it, as if merely alluding to the existence of that name, fact or incident caused it to vanish.

Now, where was I? Oh, right: flip-flops.

Ruth finally woke up and before she’d even had a chance to rub the sleep from her eyes, I pounced.

“What’s that other word for flip-flops?” I said.

“What?”

“There’s another word for flip-flops and I can’t remember it and it’s been bugging me since I woke up. What is it?”

“Um, wait,” she said. Then: “Zories.”

“What? Zories? What the heck are zories?”

“Flip-flops. My family lived in Pacific Palisades when I was little and that’s what they called flip-flops in California: zories. I can remember being in a store when I was around 6 and looking through a big tub of them, trying to find my size. Zories.”

“Well,” I said. “I’ve never heard that word before. But just this second — while you were talking — the actual other word for flip-flops popped into my head: thongs.”

“Thongs?” Ruth said, fully awake now. “A thong is a type of underwear. If you said ‘Where’s my thong?’ people wouldn’t think you needed something for your feet.”

“But the plural — thongs — means flip-flops,” I explained. “Maybe they share an etymology because they both have a feature that goes between something, either your toes or your cheeks.”

I didn’t believe Ruth that some people call flip-flops “zories” and Ruth didn’t believe me that some people call flip-flops “thongs.”

And as we lay there in bed, I wasn’t sure I believed it, either. Was there another word for flip-flops, the word I couldn’t remember, the word lost in the crenelations of my brain?

We may never, um . . . What’s that word again? Oh, right: know.

Word up

Zories? Thongs? Are there terms or expressions you grew up with that confuse your friends or partners? Send them — with “In Other Words” in the subject — to me at john.kelly@washpost.com.

Syringe-worthy

Speaking of words, Amy Isaacs of Chevy Chase, Md., said that after her son, Stanley, got his first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, he said he was “halfcinated.”

Wrote Amy: “Riffing on that, after I got my second, I said I was ‘fullcinated.’ ”