LYNCHBURG, Va. — Officials in Virginia city where a dam overflowed due to heavy rains said cost to clean up the damage could be more than $10 million.

The News & Advance reports that Lynchburg officials released the cost estimate Wednesday. Officials estimated that damage to public property accounted for about $9.3 million.

College Lake Dam overflowed Thursday, prompting evacuation of about 150 homes in the city of 80,000. Officials said the dam and stormwater ponds sustained $6 million in damage and roads and bridged sustained $2 million. Several homes and apartments also were damaged by the flood.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.