THE DISTRICT

Flooding damages forensics building

The District’s Forensic Sciences Department in Southwest Washington updated its safety and quality procedures after a worker left a faucet in a sink running overnight in one of its laboratories, causing hundreds of gallons of water to flood parts of the facility.

The flooding happened Oct. 31, officials confirmed Thursday. Anthony Tran, director of the public health laboratory division, and Jean-Francis Varre, an area manager for the facility, said the water drained through pipes under the fourth floor lab and into three 325-gallon tanks located beneath the facility.

So much wastewater flowed into the tanks that they overflowed, causing flooding in parts of the building.

At the time, the District failed to publicly report the incident, which required $27,000 in repairs. The DC Line news website was the first to report it.

Officials said no samples or evidence were affected by the flood, nor were any hazardous chemicals or infectious wastes in the water.

— Keith L. Alexander

Repairs on the way for World War II Memorial

A crack that is believed to have developed in the National World War II Memorial soon after its dedication 15 years ago has increased in size and prompted officials to begin repairs, a National Park Service spokesman said as Americans prepared to celebrate Memorial Day weekend.

The crack — which appeared in granite pillars in the Atlantic arch and is now about 20 feet long — poses no threat to the monument’s structural integrity or public safety, spokesman Mike Litterst said.

Earlier in the week, a structural engineer contractor began assessing the extent of the damage and taking steps to begin repairs. Litterst said he did not have an estimated timetable or cost for the repairs, which were first reported by NBC4 this week.

The U.S. House Appropriations Committee called attention to the hairline fracture in a recent report and expressed concern that the federal agency had not included plans to address the problem before it grew worse, news website DCist reported.

— Fredrick Kunkle

VIRGINIA

Man charged in fatal Chantilly shooting

A Manassas man has been charged with murder and other counts after a man was shot following an altercation in the parking lot of a shopping center in Chantilly on Friday, Fairfax County police said.

Steven A. Green, 51, was arrested following the shooting the took place about 1:30 a.m. in the 14500 block of Lee Jackson Memorial Highway, police said. Miguel Angel Leiva Hernandez, 30, of Chantilly, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Two other people were also taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. They were not shot.

The investigation into the events leading up to the shooting is still ongoing, but police said Green remained on the scene afterward and cooperated with detectives.

Green also was charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

John Brown TV series to be filmed in state

A new television series with Ethan Hawke starring as the fiery abolitionist John Brown is set to film in Virginia.

Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam’s office announced Thursday that production of the eight-part series will start in central Virginia this summer. The show based on the novel “The Good Lord Bird” by best-selling author James McBride and is set to air on Showtime at a later date.

Brown led a raid in 1859 on a federal arsenal in Harpers Ferry, in what is now West Virginia, hoping to start an armed slave rebellion. The rebellion didn’t happen, and Brown was later hanged for treason.

— Associated Press

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news