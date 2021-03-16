The words meant that the second stage had been reached on the way to this year’s development of one the great natural ornaments of the city, the annual blossoming of the cherry trees.

“Florets visible,” suggestive perhaps of a command to a drill team, represents one of the five stages on the path to full bloom.

That brief but astonishing blossoming is recognized in turn as both a vision of beauty and a symbol of spring.

“We’re so excited!” said a tweet from the Park Service’s National Mall section. “The cherry trees are now at florets visible,” suggesting peak bloom “could be less than 3 weeks away.”

For the most part, Tuesday seemed an unlikely day for a harbinger of spring. It was gray and it was chilly. The thermometer showed little exuberance and lacked the perennial spring spirit of optimism.

Instead the readings remained wanly confined to a narrow range, with low and high separated by only six degrees. That was the gap between the morning’s 40 and the afternoon’s 46.

To rely too much on Tuesday’s thermometer may be to ignore the news from the basin.