It was moist, and humid, too. Some moisture fell as rain, but cool ground and cold water converted a lot into ground- shrouding fog.
As a result, at the start of a new year, when many may crave clarity about our affairs and our future, we found ourselves almost imprisoned by the indistinct.
It often prompted visitors and residents to peer ahead, out of both wonder and need, in an effort to discern the familiar shapes and structures of the city.
It afforded such visual pleasures as watching the arches of Key Bridge seem to spring out of a misty foundation built of fog.
In a city often thought to enshrine the mundane, the sight resembled an illustration from a storybook, with the mythical structures of a dream world arising from deep in the imagination.
However much it may have prompted flights of fancy, our foggy day was, of course, all in accord with the laws of thermodynamics and atmospheric physics.
Through the gray day, figures suggested that unusually warm air carried so great a load of moisture that it could be regarded as almost trembling on the verge of condensation.
Often, it plunged over the threshold. That turned the moisture into tiny water droplets, forming that gray and cottony-seeming sheet that lay upon the waters of the Potomac River.
But a more serious aspect to the fog inevitably accompanied our sense of awe and delight.
In a dense-fog advisory, the National Weather Service warned that in parts of the Washington area visibility could be cut to a quarter of a mile or less, creating hazardous driving conditions.
Around 5 p.m. at Baltimore-Washington International Marshall Airport, visibility was down to an eighth of a mile, according to a Weather Service report.