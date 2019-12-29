Morning seemed given to fog and mist, but later came an hour of fog, mist and rain. The rain gave way to light drizzle, although the fog and mist persisted.

At 8 p.m., the light drizzle was replaced by light rain, and the fog/mist mixture by all fog. At 8 p.m., visibility was described as about a quarter mile.

AD

Rain closed the National Gallery of Art ice rink.

People complained on social media of neighbors’ inability to drive on wet roads, or said they stayed home and read.

By 4 p.m., precipitation at the airport measured 0.35 inches. But with all the reading, it was impossible to say with equal precision how much the city’s store of knowledge had increased.

AD