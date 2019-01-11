Five pop-up markets for federal workers and contractors affected by the partial government shutdown will be held Saturday in the D.C. area by the Capital Area Food Bank.

Produce and other food items will be available for up to 250 people at each of the sites from 9 a.m. to noon. Recipients must show proper identification.

The pop-ups will be at the following Giant supermarket locations:

● 1050 Brentwood Road in D.C.

● 6800 Richmond Highway in Alexandria

● 10480 Campus Way South in Largo

● 7074 Allentown Road in Camp Springs

● 12051 Rockville Pike in Rockville

Nationwide, about 800,000 federal workers, both furloughed and working without pay, have been affected by shutdown, which began Dec. 22. On Friday, those workers received pay stubs with $0 net pay statements.

[‘Pay the workers, furlough Trump’: Federal workers rally at White House for end to shutdown]

Several D.C. area groups and worker’s unions have been organizing food drives and collecting financial aid for those in need. Local government agencies are also offering assistance, and several local utilities are providing grace periods and other assistance to cover missed payments.

[D.C. area utilities offer help to furloughed federal employees during shutdown]