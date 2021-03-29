“Let ’em through!” someone shouted just before 10 as more vehicles arrived at the lot in Reston.

And, with that, another gear turned in the nation’s straining apparatus to feed the hungry more than a year into the coronavirus pandemic.

At least 42 million people in the United States — a third of them children — now fall into the category of being “food insecure,” a 55 percent increase since the economic downturn spurred by the pandemic began, according to Feeding America, the nation’s largest network of food pantries, soup kitchens and shelters.

With restaurants, retail outlets and other industries slowly clawing their way back toward stability — many offering workers only part-time hours — charitable groups expect the extra demand to continue for several years.

Donations are drying up in some areas, forcing pantries to purchase food or travel longer distances to reach new donors, driving up costs, those groups say. Volunteers, who have been working in disaster mode for more than a year, are emotionally exhausted. And the pressures of the pandemic, with personal protective equipment, hand sanitizer and other safeguards also required in what is now a mostly drive-through service, has made the effort more complicated.

“It’s just a lot,” said Sandra Baron, 67, a volunteer with Cornerstones in Virginia who was directing traffic at the nonprofit’s giveaway in Reston in mid-March. “Who thought that when we were locked down last year we would be doing this still?”

'Sometimes, I just eat one meal a day'

The sedans, minivans and SUVs came in droves, most of them occupied by Latino and Asian immigrants who, along with African Americans, have been hit the hardest by the pandemic.

In about two hours, 221 families had collected packages of fresh produce, nonperishable goods and $25 grocery-store gift cards, wiping out that day's supply.

Sandra Barksdale was first in line, driving up at 7 a.m.

Before the pandemic, Barksdale, 54, ran a day care called “Safari Kids” out of her Reston townhouse.

Now, businesses like that are shut down, considered too much of a risk for infection. With Safari Kids closed, Barksdale has been scraping by off donations and odd jobs while caring for her son, 14, and grandson, 9.

Remote instruction at the boys’ schools keeps them home all day, so what food there is in the house seems to disappear faster, Barksdale said.

“Sometimes, I just eat one meal a day so the kids have enough food to eat,” she said.

Recently, even that became more challenging when the refrigerator broke down and all the food inside spoiled. It took a week for Barksdale to find the money for another fridge, which she bought used.

“I don’t know how long it’ll last,” she said — about the fridge and her stamina. “I don’t know what to do to recover when this is over.”

Janet Rivera, who sat in her car behind Barksdale, knows those calculations well. After she lost work as a housekeeper and her husband lost his restaurant job, the utility bills have gone unpaid as the Reston couple have scrambled to make rent and buy food for their children, ages 6 and 15. Rivera said she takes whatever work she can find.

“If someone says: ‘Can you come help move this little thing’ or whatever, one does not say no,” Rivera said. “Whatever comes.”

Behind her, Shelema Atomssa nursed the same conviction.

An Ethiopian immigrant, Atomssa, 74, worked as a Dulles International Airport baggage handler before he was laid off last spring amid the drop in air travel caused by the pandemic. He now sat in a weathered-looking sedan that sported a yellow-and-black “New Driver” sticker on its rear bumper.

Maybe, Atomssa recently figured, there is a future in driving for a ride-share company.

“There is no work,” he said, apologetically, in halting English. The $2,000 per month that he receives in state unemployment benefits is not enough to cover rent and other expenses. His wife also lost a job at Dulles but does not qualify for unemployment, Atomssa said.

“It’s very little,” he said about his income, before shifting his car into drive and lurching forward in line.

Pantries feeling strain

Since last March, government officials have taken various steps to help the newly unemployed. Among them are extending unemployment benefits, increasing federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits by 7 percent and — through the recently passed $1.9 trillion stimulus package — awarding people earning less than $75,000 a year a one-time payment of as much as $1,400.

Elaine Waxman, a senior fellow at the Urban Institute research group whose focus includes food insecurity, said those steps are not enough in the face of increased hardship that is likely to continue for several more years.

Waxman co-authored a report published earlier this month that found that reliance on food programs has increased the most among Latinos, Asian Americans and Native Americans, spiking by at least 87 percent in 2020.

Reliance among Blacks, already heavily dependent on food pantries, went up by 29.4 percent, with an increase of 28.9 percent among Whites, the report found.

With vaccinations picking up pace and coronavirus infections mostly dropping in recent weeks, it is tempting to believe that food insecurity will decrease as the economy starts to rebound, Waxman said.

But it typically takes lower-paid workers longer to recover, she said, citing the decade of higher dependency on free meal services that followed the 2008 Great Recession.

“One thing that worries me a little bit is we lean into 2021, things get better and we think we’re done,” Waxman said, describing a potential scenario. “Then, those government resources go away and the reality is a lot of the jobs didn’t come back, a lot of people are still working reduced hours.”

Vince Hall, vice president of external affairs for Feeding America, called the pandemic’s strain on his organization’s network of 200 food pantries akin to that of “a 50-state hurricane.”

“We need help,” Hall said, ticking off a list of heightened pressures, including thinning food supply lines and emotionally exhausted volunteers. “We need more government solutions. We need more volunteers at local food banks.”

Assessing the need

The grocery bags lining the parking-lot curb were loaded with oranges, organic pancake mix, coffee, canned beans, potatoes and toilet paper, among other items.

Mark Chavez, a Cornerstornes employee, approached each car with a clipboard in hand to assess the level of need.

“How many in your family?” he said to one woman. “How many families in your car?”

The woman’s two toddlers, strapped in their car seats, stared wide-eyed at Chavez in his mask.

After she answered that it was just them, Chavez waved her through, shouting “One!” to let the other workers know how many packages to prepare.

Alex Hoecherl and Preston Anderson, both 19, grabbed the bags needed and loaded them into the woman’s trunk.

“One!” Chavez called out, as the next car arrived. Then, “Three!”

Hoecherl and Anderson were volunteering as part of their missionary work for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — which might have taken them outside the United States were it not for the pandemic.

“Yeah, definitely a different experience,” said Hoecherl, who initially had been assigned to a mission in the Caribbean republic of Trinidad and Tobago. But, he added about the food pantry’s impact, “It’s been amazing.”

A woman whose minivan sported a George Mason University bumper sticker thanked the volunteers for the food and hurried off with her teenage son, who sat in his GMU hoodie with eyes locked on the dashboard.

“My son has an appointment,” said the woman, explaining why she couldn’t stop to talk. The school sticker shrank in the distance as she drove away.

A Latino couple whose gleaming SUV bore a “Don’t Tread on Me” Virginia license plate popular among conservative Republicans, accepted their food with a quiet “Thank you.”

Noemi Ayala got her food and pulled into a parking lot space, then took out her cellphone to alert her friends.

“Don’t wait!” Ayala half-shouted to one friend who has six children. “By 11, it will all be gone.”

Ayala said she heard about the giveaway earlier that morning from her two children’s former babysitter, whom she can no longer afford to use after the restaurant where Ayala worked cut its hours last June.

Her round of phone calls is part of a network some mothers in the Reston area have formed to support one another, often through tips on potential jobs and available aid.

“That’s how we manage. Because, if not …” said Ayala, leaving the sentence unfinished to return to her kids, ages 10 and almost 2, waiting in the SUV.

By then, word about the giveaway had also spread through a nearby low-income senior apartment complex, and the bags of food were quickly disappearing as a group of mostly Korean immigrants walked over with portable shopping carts.

Veronica Yanez, an unemployed restaurant cook now surviving on $470 monthly Social Security checks, was among the walk-ins.

To cut expenses, Yanez and her 8-year-old son recently moved into a two-bedroom apartment nearby. They share it with a woman who rarely says more than a quick hello from behind her mask, worried about the virus.

Yanez, who is from Chile, planned to make a puree of mashed potatoes for her son that night. Maybe with some rice and beans.