

Faran Kaplan picks up his daughter, Sophia, 11, to place her in her wheelchair in September after a car crash killed her mother and injured her two siblings and grandmother. (Pete Marovich for The Washington Post)

Days before the crash, before his out-of-control food truck plowed into a station wagon, killing a mother of three, Tony Dane knew something was wrong with his brakes.

Instead of taking it to a mechanic, he tried to fix the problem himself, he acknowledged to authorities in a recorded interview played this week in a Loudoun County courtroom. Even after the brakes began to falter again on the day of the crash, he kept driving.

On Friday, a Loudoun County jury convicted Dane of involuntary manslaughter and four other charges in the Sept. 8 crash that killed 39-year-old Erin Kaplan.

“ ‘Sorry’ is such a shallow word in this instance,” Dane, 57, told the jury. “I did such a devastating thing to their family. I not only destroyed the Kaplans, but I destroyed my own family at the same time. I don’t know how to correct this. It’s something that’s not fixable.”

The jury recommended sentencing him to almost 12 years in prison and fining him $3,500. Loudoun County Circuit Court Judge Benjamin Kendrick will make the final decision at a formal sentencing.

“Nothing makes me feel good about somebody going to jail,” said Kaplan’s husband, Faran Kaplan. “But I definitely think justice has prevailed.” Even so, he added, “nothing can bring my wife back.”

The verdict came six months after the crash at Watson Road and Evergreen Mills Road near Leesburg, Va.

Erin Kaplan was driving her mother and kids to the grocery store when Dane’s Great American Hamburger food truck — a bright red school bus converted into a 22,000-pound “rolling diner” — blew through a stop sign and T-boned her Audi station wagon.

Kaplan, a stay-at-home mother, died at the scene. Her children each suffered multiple broken limbs. The oldest, 17-year-old Benjamin, nearly lost a leg and spent months in the hospital, undergoing more than a dozen surgeries.

Faran and Erin Kaplan at a 2013 Ravens game. (Family photo)

“Tony Dane killed Erin Kaplan,” assistant commonwealth’s attorney Eric Shamis told the jury during opening statements. “He did not kill her with a gun. He did not kill her with a knife. But he killed her nonetheless.”

Dane’s weapon, Shamis said, was the food truck — a 20-year-old bus in such bad shape it was a “ticking time bomb.”

Adam Pouilliard, one of Dane’s public defenders, said the food truck’s brakes had cut out less than a minute before the crash, leaving Dane with seconds to make a terrible choice. The reason Dane didn’t run off the road, Pouilliard said, was that he was worried about his son and another minor who were on board and did not have seat belts.

He was in “a horrible position that had an absolutely tragic result,” Pouilliard said. “Mr. Dane never wanted this to happen.”

Charity Dokos, a school bus driver, testified that she was dropping off students when the out-of-control food truck appeared in her rearview mirror.

“Have a great weekend,” she had just told disembarking students, according to bus surveillance footage played in court. When she spotted the truck, she blared her horn to warn the kids, watching in horror as the truck almost hit them.

“Did you see what that was?” she asked the bewildered students, according to the video.

Sarah DeWees testified that she was driving directly behind Kaplan when the food truck came flying toward them.

“I knew it wasn’t going to stop. There was no way it was going to stop,” DeWees said, shaking with emotion. “It plowed right into the silver car. It was just — awful.”

Patrick Beaver, then a detective with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, said he was headed home when he saw a long line of cars at the intersection and went to investigate.

“I could hear yelling and screaming coming from the car,” he testified. “It sounded like a young child.”

A bystander said they smelled gasoline, so Beaver — afraid a fire could burn the family alive — smashed a rear window with a sledgehammer, only to find that the damage was even worse than he thought.



Faran Kaplan visits in September with his son Benjamin, 17, who was hospitalized for months after the accident but is now home and back at school. (Pete Marovich for The Washington Post)

“I knew I wouldn’t be able to remove anyone from the vehicle,” he said on the stand.

As rescue workers were still extricating the family from the car, a Loudoun County sheriff’s detective interviewed Dane at the hospital.

Dane told the detective that he had a Colorado driver’s license and insurance but could not provide them, because he had lost his wallet in the crash.

“It was a lie,” Shamis said.

A few days before the crash, he had replaced part of the food truck’s hydraulic brake line after noticing the brakes had begun to falter, he said in the recorded interview played in court. On the day of the crash, the brakes again began to feel “spongy,” but instead of pulling over, he drove for another 20 minutes until he came upon the school bus.

“When I tried to stop, my brakes went right to the floorboard,” he told the detective. “The bus was speeding up instead of slowing down. I told the boys: ‘I can’t stop it. We’re going to crash.’ I tried to make a sharp right turn, but I couldn’t make it sharp enough and I hit the car.”

The prosecutor called the bus, which had last been inspected in 2011 in Utah, “a 22,000-pound pile of junk on the road.”

It was rusted underneath, a sheriff’s deputy testified. Its tires were split and rotting before the crash. It had no power-steering fluid, no seat belts and no working brake lights.

It was also badly unbalanced. Dane had put most of the kitchen equipment on the back left of the bus, making it difficult to turn, the second deputy said.

Dane had recently replaced some tires and thought he had fixed the brakes, Pouilliard said. But he had actually allowed air into the line that eventually led the brakes to fail completely, the deputies testified.

And when the brakes did fail, Dane did not try shifting into a lower gear, Shamis said. He did not use the parking brake. And he did not drive off the road, although he had between 30 seconds and a minute to do so.

After the crash, Dane belatedly applied for a driver’s license and car insurance, the prosecutor said.

Dane was already facing legal troubles in Nevada, where he was a conservative political activist and ran a robo-call company. He was charged in 2016 with 11 felonies in Clark County, Nev., for allegedly pressuring a Republican legislator to change his vote for speaker of the state’s assembly.

Dane pleaded not guilty, and seven of the counts were eventually dropped. He has yet to go to trial on the remaining charges, which include extortion and filing false campaign documents.

He also faces a wrongful-death lawsuit filed weeks after the crash by Faran Kaplan.

Kaplan sat through the trial with a service dog — given to family members to help them with their grief — at his feet.

His kids are back in school. Sophia, an 11-year-old gymnast whose pelvis was crushed in the crash, just did the splits for the first time since, Kaplan said. Emma, 13, is the only one who remembers what happened. She remains traumatized.

Benjamin’s legs are covered in scars from surgeries and skin grafts, Kaplan said. But in June, he will receive his diploma on schedule, walking across the stage without a cane.

Correction: An earlier version of this report said Benjamin Kaplan was 16 at the time of the crash. He was 17.