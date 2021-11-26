Together, they founded “In the Streets,” a nonprofit that is based on a concept that shouldn’t feel novel but does: Instead of bringing outsiders in to help people in Black, underserved communities work through trauma that is affecting their physical and mental health, individuals within the community should be empowered and employed to do that work. The organization aims to help entire families, and to do that, people need to trust that when they, their relatives or their friends walk in the door, they will find someone who understands them.