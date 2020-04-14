Gamble’s lovely photo of an Eastern gray squirrel reaching up to some pink crepe myrtle blossoms as rain begins to fall is the winner of the 2020 Washington Post Squirrel Week Squirrel Photography Contest.

Gamble has gone all over the world for her job with the State Department. She usually manages to find time to photograph wildlife. But her winning picture was taken closer to home. At home, in fact. She shot it from her deck in Alexandria, Va., with a Nikon D7500 camera mounted with 200-500mm Nikon-Nikkor telephoto lens.

AD

AD

That particular squirrel is a regular visitor — and a birdseed thief.

“I don’t begrudge her a meal for all the entertainment she provides through the course of the year,” Gamble said.

What is it about squirrels that makes them so captivating?

“They’re very endearing,” Gamble said. “They’re personable. They’re approachable. I think they’re like a great cross between a domesticated animal and a wild animal. They’re living side by side with us. . . . It’s a little bit of wildness in my little suburban yard.”

The photos in this year’s contest were uniformly high in quality. I’d like to recognize two more. When visiting Yellowstone National Park, Barbara Saffir of Fairfax, Va., came across a least chipmunk, “one of the bravest critters I’ve ever ‘met,’ ” she wrote. “This roughly one-ounce tiny tot was tiptoeing by killer cauldrons in late July just to nosh on a seemingly dead flower.”

AD

AD

Chipmunks are part of the squirrel family, don’t forget. Allen Butte, who lives in the Greenspring Retirement Community in Springfield, Va., took a chipmunk portrait that is worthy of a calendar.

Thank you to everyone who entered. To see the top three — and dozens more — visit washingtonpost.com/johnkelly. This is the 10th year of Squirrel Week, so I have gone totally overboard. There are a whopping 38 squirrel photos for you to enjoy.

Camp tails

In Squirrel Week 2019, I wrote about the Kluane Red Squirrel Project. Since 1987, scientists have been living in Canada’s remote Yukon territory and studying the critters.

I wondered if the coronavirus pandemic would shutter what’s affectionately called “Squirrel Camp.” Ben Dantzer, an animal behaviorist at the University of Michigan who has been going to Kluane since 2006, said it was vital that research continue.

AD

AD

Last year was a “mast year,” he said, when white spruce trees produce a superabundance of cones, the squirrels’ favorite food.

“What this means for the squirrels is [they] breed extra early: Whenever there is high food in the autumn, squirrels breed much earlier in the spring,” Dantzer wrote in an email.

Because of that, Squirrel Camp opened early this year. That proved fortuitous, because researchers were already in place before travel restrictions came down. For now, six scientists are staying there, monitoring the squirrels and reducing contact with the outside world.

Wrote Dantzer: “We believe that for now, everyone is safer up there — they have EXTREME physical/social distancing! — compared to the trek home and the airport situations they will encounter.”

AD

It will be interesting to see how lockdowns in the world’s more populated areas affect the behavior of animals like squirrels. Wrote Dantzer: “It’s an opportunity to study animals in real time and how they respond to lack of human activity.”

Tomorrow: Squirrel Week continues with memories of Bob Ross, the “Joy of Painting” artist and unabashed squirrel-lover.