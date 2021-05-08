So, the high temperature of 62 seemed an obvious anachronism, an outdated and outworn remnant of earlier times. It demanded that we come to grips with the thermal incongruity of it.
These are days in which temperatures are expected to be climbing toward their summer peak. This is also a time when our attention has just been called to an increase in the average temperature here.
Yet Saturday offered us a high temperature that has not been the average here since April 3.
True, May seems almost incapable of offering temperatures far below our personal thresholds of comfort and acceptability.
But Saturday appeared to come close. In addition to high temperatures, low temperatures also gave the day its character.
In the dark hours of early morning, the low in Washington was 44. That was 12 degrees below average and only five above the record for the date.
Other atmospheric events on Saturday helped make it memorable. In midafternoon, without apparent invitation, dark clouds showed up as if created from thin air. Breezes began to blow.
It seemed a moment for clutching our clothing about us. A meteorological smile became a frown, and hailstones clattered to the ground in Montgomery County.
At 3 p.m., Washington measured a high wind of 21 mph and a gust of 36.
An hour later, breeziness persisted, with a northwest wind of 22 mph and a gust of 35. The day’s peak gust was 48 mph.
It seemed to lend immediacy to the words from Shakespeare’s Sonnet 18, asserting that “rough winds do shake the darling buds of May . . .”
But, perhaps for some, Saturday was also a time to shrug and smile and, with stoic irony, repeat other words from the Bard, words from the song in “Twelfth Night.”
“Hey ho, the wind and the rain.”