The amount might seem laughable to those who saw the heavens unleash splashing cascades of precipitation that almost suggested a glimpse of Niagara Falls.
The official 0.21 inches scarcely suggested the atmospheric drama provided Saturday in parts of Arlington, Va., Montgomery County, Md., and the District of Columbia.
Buildings two or three blocks away became indistinct behind a seeming infinity of raindrops. Currents raced through curbside gutters. Downpours seemed intense enough on radar to prompt flash flood warnings.
But the relatively inconsequential 0.21 inches that were measured served an important purpose.
It meant that in the official records of the National Weather Service, rain fell in Washington for a ninth consecutive day.
It told us that we have seen rain in 13 of the first 21 days of August — almost two days out of three.
And it seemed that so many wet days might even affect the psychic weather in our minds. It was almost enough to start subtle shifts in moods and plans.
It might have made us forgo outdoor activity for a few hours of staring out the window and engaging in rainy-day rumination.