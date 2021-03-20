Her first message went up on March 19, 2020: “WASH YOUR HANDS.”

The next day: “STAY IN YOUR BUBBLE.”

Who knew a year later she would still be at it? For the past 365 days, she has changed messages mostly on a daily basis, though a few have remained up longer for various reasons. Most have been humorous, some reflective and a few even steeped in sadness. Her husband, Joey, lost his father, Ted Ball Sr., in January to COVID-19.

“Prayers for Pawpaw” stayed up for several days as he entered a hospital. After his death: “Heaven gained an angel.”

Within days, though, Bonnie Ball returned to a lighter tone.

“We’ve gone through a lot,” Ball said in a phone interview, “but if you aren’t laughing, you’re crying, and I’d rather be laughing.”

The inspiration for all of this — besides the time on her hands at the outset — was Italy, one of the worst-hit countries early in the pandemic. She saw images of Italians writing messages on their windows to the outside world.

“I was like, ‘Well, I could do that here,’” Ball said.

And so she has, bringing smiles and building a connection with her neighbors (and beyond) during a time when the world wasn’t funny and so many felt so isolated.

“2020 took away so much,” wrote one member of the Real Housewives of Bon Air Facebook group, where Ball started posting pictures of her windows with a searchable hashtag: #PANDEMICWINDOWS. “Bonnie made sure it didn’t take our good humor.”

WE HAVE BEEN TRYING TO REACH YOU ABOUT YOUR CAR’S WARRANTY

“Pandemic Windows has become part my morning coffee routine,” wrote Suzanne Young. “Bonnie’s posts every morning have inspired the full range of emotions from laughter to bittersweet tears. I appreciate her wit and her honesty throughout this crazy year.”

WINDOW JOKES ARE CLEARLY BETTER THAN DAD JOKES

Charlotte Phillips described the window messages as “a saving grace to a lot of us. She’s had her own trials and tribulations during this as we all know, but she never has failed us with her inspiring messages. So many of us look forward to her every day.”

The paper she cut the letters from was office surplus that she rescued a while back and had been sitting on a shelf. It was too thick for office printers but, as it turned out, perfect for window use. She uses them over and over and has developed a filing system for them.

Amid the humor:

- In May, she called attention to National Police Week and the city’s police memorial, as her great-grandfather, Richmond police Sgt. J. Harvey Burke, was shot and killed in the line of duty in 1925.

- In June, her window joined a national chorus after the killing of George Floyd (“IF YOU ARE TIRED OF HEARING ABOUT RACISM IMAGINE HOW TIRED SOME PEOPLE ARE EXPERIENCING IT”).

- In July, she cautioned about the danger of “celebratory gunfire” on the Fourth of July.

- In August, heavy rains inspired Ball to post “NEED AN ARK? I NOAH GUY,” which stayed up for a couple of days because the downpour flooded the family’s basement, and all of the mopping and vacuuming left Ball too exhausted to fool with a new sign. “I couldn’t lift my arms to do the window,” she said.

She’s come up with many of the ideas for signs. Others have come from scrolling Facebook, from friends, from inside her home. Six-year-old Daisy offered “BE KIND TO SOMEONE TODAY,” while 11-year-old Josie provided “SPELL I CUP.”

Ball has referenced movies (“NOT TO ALARM ANYONE BUT MAD MAX TOOK PLACE IN 2021”), math (“DEAR ALGEBRA, STOP ASKING US TO FIND X. SHE’S NEVER COMING BACK AND DON’T ASK Y”) and holidays (for Mother’s Day, she repeated “MOM” and “MOMMY” enough times to fill the window because, as she said, “that is what I was hearing. All. Day. Long.”)

One day, she had arranged for a retailer to deliver wine so for directional purposes she arranged letters to spell “DELIVER WINE HERE” on the window.

Some neighbors apparently took it as a suggestion and started bringing wine to her porch to thank her for the fun.

Over the past year, admirers also have dropped off treats for her kids, a restaurant gift card and occasional notes.

Read one: “Dear #Pandemicwindows, With great appreciation for your Covid Coping Mechanism — you have become part of our Covid Coping Mechanism! Fond Regards, Your walking neighbors.”

Ball returned to her job in May — working from home — as a corporate sales event specialist with The Boathouse; the kids are making the best of virtual school; and a vaccine is coming (she’s still waiting for the call). Ball said she will stop doing the windows when things return to normal — whatever exactly the new version of that will be.

“But at this point,” she said, “the pandemic is still here.”

So #PANDEMICWINDOWS continues.