The Homestead Grays were that team. Between 1940 and 1950, their home games were split between Forbes Field in Pittsburgh and the District’s Griffith Stadium. From 1937 to 1945, the Grays won nine straight Negro National League pennants. They appeared five times in the Negro World Series, winning it thrice (defeating the Birmingham Black Barons every time). Among their star players were Josh Gibson and Buck Leonard.

Griffith Stadium was in a predominantly African American neighborhood, at Georgia Avenue and Fifth Street NW near Howard University. The park’s namesake owner, Clark Griffith, depended on Washington’s black community — catered to it, even — but within limits.

“The rent [Griffith] received from the Homestead Grays was the difference between a profit and a loss for any given season,” said Brad Snyder, a Georgetown University law professor and author of “Beyond the Shadow of the Senators: The Untold Story of the Homestead Grays and the Integration of Baseball.”

In addition to hosting the Grays, the stadium was the setting for commencement ceremonies of black schools, performances by black entertainers and revival meetings of black preachers.

But what of African American fans who wanted to watch white baseball?

Baseball, as we’ve been reminded this season, is a game of unwritten rules. Racism is full of unwritten rules, too, and so it was at Griffith Stadium. Snyder said African American fans attended Senators games but were not treated the same as white fans.

“They weren’t banned from the stadium,” Snyder said. They were, however, made to sit in either the right field pavilion or the left field bleachers. Photographs from the 1920s, ’30s and ’40s of presidents throwing out the first pitch from the desirable seats behind home plate or the dugout do not include black faces.

But Snyder’s book includes a picture taken in 1924 of Babe Ruth unconscious in the outfield of Griffith Stadium. The New York Yankee had been knocked out after colliding with the right field wall. African American fans lean over and watch as trainers work to revive the Bambino.

“That’s the only place in the ballpark they were sold tickets,” Snyder said. “You would not have seen black fans in the grandstands or in a box seat.”

For his book, Snyder interviewed Calvin Griffith, Clark’s nephew and adopted son.

“He confirmed they sold tickets in the right field pavilion [to African American fans],” Snyder said.

Clark Griffith also employed African Americans, in such jobs as groundskeepers and vendors. (Duke Ellington sold hot dogs in the park.)

What he didn’t employ them as was ballplayers.

Griffith’s opposition to integrating the team raised the ire of Sam Lacy, a sportswriter and editor with the Washington Tribune and the Baltimore Afro-American.

“Lacy was on the front lines of the integration fight,” said Snyder. A graduate of Washington’s Armstrong Technical High School and Howard University, Lacy played baseball with sandlot and semipro teams.

“If baseball club-owners are really anxious to come to their own rescue, they should put a little ‘color’ in the game,” Lacy wrote in 1935.

Two years later, Lacy made news in an interview with Clark Griffith. The Senators owner said, “The time is not far off when colored players will take their places beside those of other races in the major leagues. However, I am not so sure that time has arrived yet.”

While supporters of integration focused on that quote’s encouraging first sentence, over time it became clear that Griffith was more comfortable with the discouraging second one. Griffith preferred the growth of the parallel Negro League — and, Snyder argues, the rental income from the Grays — to integrating the Senators.

Jackie Robinson broke baseball’s color line in 1947. The Senators didn’t sign a black player — Carlos Paula of Cuba — until 1954.

