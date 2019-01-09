People get groceries from the Crowder Owens Food Pantry on Wednesday in Washington. (Calla Kessler/The Washington Post)

The people who have been calling the Washington region’s largest food bank this month sound different than before. More timid. More unsure. Less familiar with how the food bank system works.

For many, officials said, asking for help to feed their families may be an entirely new experience.

Since a partial government shutdown began last month, shuttering nine federal departments and multiple agencies, the Capital Area Food Bank’s Hunger Lifeline has received an influx of inquiries from furloughed and unpaid government workers, contractors and others who aren’t sure when they’ll see another paycheck.

The shutdown was into its 19th day Wednesday, making it the second-longest in history. Last week, President Trump said it could persist for “months or even years” if a stalemate with congressional Democrats continued.

Nonprofit organizations that help struggling families said leaving 800,000 federal workers and countless contractors without paychecks during January, and possibly into February, coincides with the worst two months for donations.

Some lawmakers have pledged their salaries to charities, while individuals have created hundreds of online fundraisers through websites like GoFundMe and Facebook. But nonprofit leaders worry it might not be enough.



The shelves store canned goods at the Crowder Owens Food Pantry in Washington. (Calla Kessler/The Washington Post)

“At this stage, we’re not only saying there’s a lot more meals we’ll need to provide, but also a lot more dollars we’ll need to acquire to attempt to do that,” said Radha Muthiah, chief executive officer of the Capital Area Food Bank. “What we’re seeing now is an increase — people who are calling in, saying ‘I’ve just been furloughed or I have a friend who has. Where should they go?’ ”

The Capital Area Food Bank, which serves about 700,000 people in the Washington region each year, distributes about 3 million meals in a typical January. This month, the nonprofit is expecting to see a 10 to 20 percent increase — or a difference of 300,000 to 600,000 meals, which could cost up to $300,000.

Though the organization typically builds its annual budget with a cushion for disasters, Muthiah said, the longer the shutdown lasts, the more dire people’s circumstances are likely to become.

The White House announced this week that food stamps for 38 million low-income Americans would be provided through February, but no such guarantee exists for March, should the shutdown continue. In the Washington area, about 334,000 people receive assistance from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, the current iteration of food stamps also known as SNAP.



Bags of clothing are ready to be given away at the Crowder Owens Food Pantry in Washington. (Calla Kessler/The Washington Post)

“If they don’t receive those benefits, in our area, we’re talking about an additional 12 million meals to make up for SNAP,” Muthiah said. “That’s $5 million just for that month to secure the food that’s needed to meet those food needs.”

She’s hoping it doesn’t come to that.

About 362,000 federal workers live within the Capital Area Food Bank’s service area, which includes the District, and Prince George’s and Montgomery counties in Maryland, as well as Arlington, Fairfax and Prince William counties and the city of Alexandria in Northern Virginia.

“We’re now bracing for individuals who are not a part of this network,” Muthiah said. “We always have a little bit that we budget into our annual plans for extenuating circumstances and emergencies. What’s becoming more clear is we need to think of shutdowns as a larger bucket of possible emergencies.”

Hundreds of new fundraisers on websites like GoFundMe have sought to raise money to help families and workers who don’t know when they’ll see another paycheck. Alongside written pleas for help, families have posted photos of their spouses, their children, their homes.

Emily Hildreth, 32, a furloughed federal worker with the Interior Department who lives in the District, began a campaign on Facebook to raise money for various nonprofits. The first organization she chose was Feeding America, which provides food to distributors around the country, including the Capital Area Food Bank.

She dubbed her fundraising drive “Reopen America’s Heart (and the government!).” Her suggested donation is a dollar for every day government agencies have been shuttered.

“Furloughed without funds to give?” she wrote on the fundraiser’s Facebook page. “Share this drive with your non-furloughed friends and you will still make a difference.”

Hildreth said she’ll choose a new organization every three days until the shutdown ends.

She started the fundraiser on a whim, she said, after spending days feeling helpless in the face of fruitless debates and a shutdown with no end in sight.

She set a goal of $1,000. In the fundraiser’s first three days, it raised more than $600.

“I guess it’s a way to take some control back, and to feel like maybe I can give people a way to vent their frustrations in all this in a way that’s creating something positive,” Hildreth said. “Shutdowns are very discouraging.”

Some private businesses in the District have offered free meals to furloughed federal workers. On Tuesday, Washington Gas announced it would offer flexible payment plans for families affected by the shutdown.

“We recognize that federal government employees may be in a challenging financial position as the shutdown continues,” Washington Gas chief executive Adrian Chapman said in a statement.

Several members of Congress have pledged to donate their salaries to charity during the shutdown.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) is donating to Homes For The Brave, a nonprofit that provides housing for homeless veterans. Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) said she would donate her salary to Hawaii’s food banks. Sen. John Hoeven (R-N.D.) will donate to the North Dakota National Guard Foundation. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) promised her salary to Hias, a global Jewish nonprofit that provides relief to refugees.

More than 30 members of Congress have asked that their pay be withheld during the shutdown in solidarity with federal workers.

Some, including Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.) and Rep. Brad Schneider (D-Ill.), have directed the government to send their paycheck back to the U.S. Treasury until funding is restored.

For furloughed workers like Hildreth, those actions are nice to see but fall short of what she and her colleagues really want: to get back to work.

“I appreciate the gesture, and I don’t want to discount whatever help they’re providing, but I think donations really address a piece of what we’re dealing with. The problem is so much bigger,” she said. “The main job of Congress right now should be to try to figure this out.”