“I’m excited. It’s going to bring some normalcy back to their life,” Case said of his members. “I think it will be good for their mental health as well as their physical.”

AD

While Maryland and D.C. fitness centers remain closed except for outdoor classes, gyms in Northern Virginia on Friday joined the rest of the state in reopening, as long as they adhere to local and federal guidelines. That means operating at no more than 30 percent capacity, screening gym-goers for covid-19 symptoms and making sure workout equipment is 10 feet apart. Gyms in Maryland will be able to follow suit beginning June 19, with indoor workouts at 50 percent capacity.

AD

Like Underground, many gyms will look different when they reopen.

US Fitness, which has 31 gyms in the region, is closing every other workout machine and placing sanitation stations across their gyms. Gold’s Gym in Capitol Heights is installing sneeze guards at the front desk in advance of reopening, and it rented a mini storage unit for weights and equipment so more members can work out outside.

AD

All are placing social distancing reminders on walls and floors and most require staff to wipe down dumbbells and machines immediately after patrons finish using them.

Gyms pose a unique challenge in reopening safely because of the large number of high-touch surfaces and heavy breathing associated with working out, according to Saskia Popescu, an infection prevention epidemiologist.

“As things reopen, it doesn’t mean there’s no covid,” Popescu said. “So much of the risk for gyms is really dependent on what’s going on in the community. That kind of environment definitely has the potential to increase risk of transmission.”

AD

The virus could spread if shared equipment isn’t washed properly, Popescu said, or if someone is working out near an infected person in a confined space.

AD

Yet many gym-goers are eager to return. Charles Bellenger, an Underground member, misses the familiar clank of the weights and pushing the weighted sled, though he plans to skip the customary high-fives after a group workout.

“I really can’t let the risks rule my life,” he said. “I’ve gone the lengths of my patience with self-quarantine.”

Like Bellenger, some gym-goers in the area said it is well past time for facilities to reopen.

David Morris, a 35-year-old member of a US Fitness facility in Frederick, Md., thinks the gym has more than enough space to maintain social distancing, and he trusts the gym to ensure his safety.

“Our neighboring states have reopened. My friends have crossed state lines and have been going to the gym for a week,” Morris said. “I think it’s way overdue.”

AD

AD

Other gym-goers say they won’t return until the case counts decrease further, regardless of their gym’s precautions.

Initially, Ellen Heiman, a member of Bodymass Gym in Arlington, thought returning to the gym would be at the top of her priorities. But she decided to stick to online classes after determining a visit to the gym wasn’t worth the risk.

“You shouldn’t even be having somebody into your home, let alone go into a space where you don’t know what other people have been doing in their daily lives,” Heiman said.

If people do return to the gym, Popescu recommends frequent handwashing and wiping down equipment, but she does not necessarily encourage people to wear masks, as it can be difficult to breathe in them.

Both Maryland and Virginia require masks to be worn indoors, but people can take them off while they are working out.

At Fit 360 DC in Columbia Heights, a gym with a black-matted open space lined with hanging TRX bands and yellow squat racks, gym members will be encouraged but not required to wear masks. The floor will be marked with 6-by-6 foot squares of yellow tape to encourage physical distancing. They must also sign up for a specific workout time.

AD

AD

Brian McGee, the owner, said he spent thousands of dollars updating the filtration system and installed UV lights similar to those in hospitals to further sanitize the space.

Not all gym owners are taking the same precautions. At Natural Bodyz Fitness in Virginia Beach, owner Chad Havunen has no plans to revamp the air system he already has in place, which he said is sufficient. When he reopened June 1 — a week before Gov. Ralph Northam’s (D) plan allowed — Havunen said he saw his biggest bump in business ever, as gym-goers enthusiastically returned.

“When they closed everything and said just grocery stores open, everybody could buy into that,” Havunen said, explaining his decision to flout the rules. “But when you start going down the line and you can go to hair salons or nails but you can’t go work out, that’s not protecting the rights of all of us.”

AD

AD

According to Daniel Fordice, who has already returned to Natural Bodyz Fitness, the gym looked much like it did before the shutdown — aside from signs encouraging hand washing and more people wiping down their equipment than usual. Though he now washes his hands intermittently during his workout, he said he felt very comfortable being back.

For those like Fordice who plan on returning to the gym, Popescu encourages vigilance in checking if the gyms are following through with their promised sanitation measures. Anyone who tests positive for the coronavirus after going to the gym, she added, should call the gym and let them know.

“As you start to go back to gyms, keep an eye on the processes that they claim that they’re going to be doing. Hold them accountable and be transparent,” she said. “And look at your local health department and make sure the rate of transmission is declining.”

AD