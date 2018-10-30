A squirrel stands on a pumpkin carved into a Halloween jack-o'-lantern. In the 1880s, some Washingtonians thought poltergeists were afoot. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Happy Halloween. The typical Washington ghost story involves a fine mansion in Georgetown or near Lafayette Square. I’m more interested in how the other half lived, er, died. So I went in search of haunted houses in less tony parts of town.

Places like Brightwood Park, where, on a June night in 1887, Thomas Pendleton was awoken from his slumber by a crash. It sounded as if someone had dropped a tray of glassware just outside his house at 4½ Street and Missouri Avenue NW.

Pendleton went to investigate, only to be driven back inside by a shower of bottles exploding around him like cannon balls. Thinking that someone must be throwing projectiles from the other side of the house, Pendleton crossed over to investigate. The yard was empty, but soon more glassware rained upon him.

The fusillade continued all night. The next morning a crowd gathered outside Pendleton’s house, curious to survey the damage. It included a reporter from the Evening Star.

“The missiles were not confined to bottles,” he wrote, “but brickbats, whole bricks, pieces of old iron, stones, & c., were sent flying over the house, first from one side and then the other. . . . In an instant a whirring noise caused everybody to look up, and in another instant a pop-bottle descended with a crash to the pavement.”

The bottle was followed by a length of iron gas pipe, weighing two pounds. Pendleton recognized the pipe. It had already fallen on his house more than 20 times, he said, even though he had put it away inside a locked room.



The Star reporter seemed to accept Pendleton’s assertion that the activity was being caused by a supernatural agency.

Today, we would pin the blame on a poltergeist.

After the Star’s story ran, ever larger crowds began gathering outside Pendleton’s house. “Each new person who comes up puts on a bold front and enters the yard, thinking he is smart enough to catch the ‘spook,’ or at least find out where the missiles come from,” wrote the Star. “They are soon glad enough, however, to retreat from the shower of whisky, beer and pop bottles and dilapidated tinware.”

The Pendleton manifestation was just one of several I found in the District in the late 19th century. A year later, around Thanksgiving of 1888, Mary Shea endured stones and bricks pummeling her house — as many as 36 in a single night. (She and her daughter counted them every morning.)

Her house was on Delaware Avenue NE between K and L streets. The stones and bricks also struck the house of her neighbor, Mr. Donohoe. A policeman named Sgt. Falvey climbed atop the roof and watched as missiles landed around him, but he was unable to determine where they were coming from.

The Washington Post wrote: “It is all a very disagreeable mystery to Mr. Donohoe and Mrs. Shea and the verdict of the people in that section is that the houses are haunted.”

The activity at Mary Shea’s house drew the attention of J.B. Wolf, president of the First National Association of Spiritualists, who offered to investigate. Wolf was mindful of the possibility it was a prank. He said someone could be using a catapult or a clay pigeon machine to launch the stones and bricks from a great distance.

But, Wolf said, “a marked characteristic of the throwing of missiles by spirits is that though they come with the extremest velocity, they never do any material damage.” The stones falling on Shea’s house made a deafening noise, but “they leave no marks, not even a scratch, where they strike.”

To Wolf, this seemed evidence of a spectral cause.

I could find no stories about what Wolf the ghost hunter found. But I did find something else: In April 1887, 19 months before the stone shower, Shea’s husband, Thomas, died after a long and painful illness. Nine months later, the empty lot across from the Shea house was placed on the market, advertised as “admirably adapted for building purposes.”

Could Mary Shea have arranged the manifestation to keep development from her front yard? We’ll never know for sure. In any event, the entire neighborhood was eventually demolished to make way for Union Station’s train yards.

Such subterfuge was not uncommon. In 1891, a District real estate developer and contractor were accused of “concocting a scheme to have some house haunted so as to depreciate its value.” The house was on C Street NE, between Ninth and 10th, and the pair was overheard discussing how easy it would be to climb atop the structure and walk across the roof, frightening the residents below.

In the case of Thomas Pendleton — so breathlessly covered in the Evening Star — The Washington Post was having none of it. Our story pointed out that the Star reporter was a known believer in spiritualism. Furthermore, it was rumored in the neighborhood that Pendleton was seeking a reduction in his rent and had “hired someone to play ghost.”

Scooby-Doo may have been on to something.

