Original bars on a window in the basement of the Freedom House Museum in Alexandria, Va. The slave trade site was used to house enslaved people before they were transported to the South. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

My dad, who is 94, occupies his days touching up old family photos, doing research on the family tree and otherwise just taking life “one day at a time,” as he likes to say.

Not long ago, he discovered that a maternal great-grandfather had come to South Carolina on a slave ship in 1822 and was later sold to a plantation owner in Mississippi. But he could not find where in Africa the man had come from, so he took one of those Ancestry DNA tests.

The results showed lots of DNA from the Congo and Cameroon, Dad said. And in a tone barely above a whisper, he added, “and a certain percentage that’s British.”

When I called to check up on him at his home in Shreveport, La., this past weekend, bells were being sounded here at Washington National Cathedral and at other churches throughout the country in remembrance of the first documented arrival of enslaved Africans in Virginia 400 years ago.

So we began what I figured would be just another chat about slavery and race.

Dad recalled that his paternal grandmother, who lived to be 108, had been born into slavery on a plantation in Mississippi and that he had met her. “She said it was true that landowners would take advantage of black women, force them to do whatever they wanted . . . ”

He stopped mid-sentence and let out a sigh.

“Oh, my god, why do you have me telling you all this?” he asked, sounding exasperated. “I didn’t intend to get into this. It’s so depressing, every time I think about the kind of life that they had to live.”

There was something in his voice — a weariness. Then he said, “I’m feeling sick to my stomach.”

There have been some excellent reports on slavery recently in The Washington Post, the New York Times and USA Today, among other news organizations that have dug deep into the history and its impact on the country and the world. You can get insightful commentary on the subject by a new generation of black scholars, hear them on podcasts or see them on various television news shows.

But there is nothing quite like talking to a family member or someone else whose connection to the enslaved is not merely history. It should help us remember that slavery really wasn’t that long ago, and that the dehumanization and exploitation of those of African descent continued long after the Emancipation Proclamation.

Talk of slavery, racism, Jim Crow has a visceral effect. I’ve seen it in the squint of my father’s eyes, how his hands clench into fists, lips quiver. The stories will send chills down your spine.

Dad was born in 1924, in rural Crittenden County, Ark. Sheriff’s deputies would arrest black men on trumped-up charges and hire them out to work in mines and in the fields. He saw a boy who had been accused of stealing a soda tied to a wagon and whipped by the sheriff while being dragged through the streets of the black community.

His father was a dentist. In 1935, sheriff’s deputies entered the dental office and shot him to death for defying a racial code that prohibited black businesses from having white customers. White people suffering from toothaches wanted whatever dentist they could find. And his dad was killed for not turning them away, for taking payment that, according to white supremacist ideology, should have gone to a white dentist.

The murder of his father threw an upwardly mobile black family into poverty. But Dad persevered. Somehow he managed to put aside the hate and live with the sorrow. He finished high school in St. Louis, earned a bachelor’s degree at Tuskegee Institute and a master’s from the University of Minnesota.

He and Mom moved to Shreveport, where they worked as schoolteachers for more than 35 years. They also owned and operated a photographic studio and print shop for 45 years. They raised three kids, sent us all to college. Stayed married 64 years, until Mom’s death in 2015.

The last thing I’d wanted was for my dad to have to dwell on the painful subject of slavery and its racist legacy. I wanted to put a bright spin on a remarkable family story. Less than 200 years after his great-grandfather arrived in chains, here he was: successfully retired, blessed with a sharp mind and long life. A nice home. Still driving a car. And both black and white people calling him ‘sir’ and holding the door open for him when he entered a building.

Some things had changed for the better, he said.

“But the Jews in Germany thought that, too,” he noted. “Then Hitler showed up and everything changed overnight.”

Now, in this country, he was seeing the same kind of racism that led to the creation of a system of enslavement. Self-avowed white supremacists have marched through the streets of several American cities and towns. The president has made statements that many of us now agree are racist. Others have tried to argue that they shouldn’t be held responsible for slavery because they weren’t alive.

But many of us have been alive throughout its legacy of Jim Crow laws, redlining, segregated schools and unequal treatment in the legal system. For those like my dad, that connection to our enslaved beginning is all too close. And as we talked about these things, he had one conclusion:

“I’m glad I’m on the other end of the life spectrum,” Dad said, “because I don’t want to go through that again.”

