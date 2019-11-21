But that’s exactly what he’s been doing for the past several years, through a partnership between the medium-security Maryland Correctional Institution in Hagerstown and Gaddy’s nonprofit, which aims to preserve the legacy of the woman known as the Mother Teresa of Baltimore.

Gaddy’s dinner is a famed city tradition nearly as old as Little, who is 40. The tiny white-haired woman lived on the streets early in her own life and later vowed to feed everyone she could. She began putting on the Thanksgiving dinner in 1981 in East Baltimore and became one of the city’s most famous activists.

Since the 1990s, dinner organizers have relied on help from prisoners to prepare the turkeys, said Gaddy’s daughter, Cynthia Brooks, who took over running the Bea Gaddy Family Center after her mother’s death in 2001.

One Thanksgiving, they served 50,000 people, she said.

The prisoners earn just a small fraction of the state minimum wage, but they learn job skills and have a way to pass the time.

Little, who was convicted of second-degree murder, has spent the past 11 years in prison. Thanksgiving for him now mostly consists of watching football with other inmates and eating a holiday-themed dinner in the prison mess hall. This year’s menu is turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, peas and fruit pie, said Mark Vernarelli, a spokesman for the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services.

Little said he misses his three daughters and the big family dinners that were once a hallmark of their holiday. His labor at the Maryland Correctional Enterprises meat plant has become a different way to connect.

“I like doing it, because I’m from Baltimore,” Little said the other day, shortly after deboning a 26-pound bird. “So I know there’s a lot of poverty and a lot of homelessness there.”

Prisoners have met and forged bonds over the years with organizers of the Bea Gaddy dinner. In 2010, when the nonprofit was low on cash donations, members of a Bible fellowship group at the Roxbury Correctional Institution, also in Hagerstown, pooled some of their wages and sent $117.48.

The note that accompanied the check said, “We thank God for your ministry and pray that it continues.”

This year, again, Brooks is worried about the slow pace of donations but trying to stay optimistic. For example, she said, the center needs at least 500 cans each of string beans, corn and sweet potatoes. As of Monday night, they had about 200 cans of each.

More than 500 volunteers were signed up to help; the nonprofit typically needs about 1,000. Brooks said she has been praying for donations, hoping city residents will again come together to support the dinner, which aims to serve the homeless, unemployed and underemployed.

She said it’s especially important this year, with crime rates up in the city and the indictment of former mayor Catherine E. Pugh, who pleaded guilty Thursday to fraud- and tax-evasion conspiracies.

“With everything that is going on in Baltimore City that is bad, this is a day that, we hope and pray, is full of peace,” Brooks said.

She drove to Hagerstown last week to drop off 250 turkeys — the biggest was 36 pounds — and meet the men who would prepare them, many of them from Baltimore. Brooks said she was “so proud and so blessed to have them and be on their prayer list.”

Denise Gelsinger, warden at the medium-security Maryland Correctional Institution in Hagerstown, said the meat plant and its charity work are part of the system’s effort to teach prisoners skills that will ease their reentry and to help them give back to their communities.

“We’re proud of what they do — they’re feeding people’s souls,” Gelsinger said, standing just outside the meat shop. The room was chilly, and the knives were chained to the metal tables for security.

Across from Little stood Todd Radtke, 31, who grew up in Baltimore County and has been in prison for five years for a robbery he said he committed when struggling with substance abuse issues.

Radtke, a floor leader in the meat-cutting department, is scheduled to be released next month. He said he hopes the program’s involvement with the Bea Gaddy dinner, which he learned about in prison, reminds people outside the facility’s walls that prisoners, too, can try to do good.

“We’re not all monsters,” he said. “We’re trying to move on.”

Other job skills programs at the facility include the upholstery, metal and laundry shop — all of which generate more than $50 million in sales each year, Vernarelli said.

Critics question the ethics of prisoners working for such low wages — Radtke said he makes about 42 cents an hour, and Vernarelli said the average inmate pay is $150 a month — and whether the prison system should profit from such cheap labor.

But Radtke and Little said it is nice to have something to do. And Vernarelli said all products made by prisoners are sold to either the state government or nonprofits, with profits going back into the programs. The purpose, he said, is to provide job skills, not for the prison system to make money.

Little has worked in the meat plant for eight years and recently graduated from the meat apprenticeship program, certified by Hagerstown Community College. That means he could work in the meat industry upon release (he is eligible for parole in January 2023).

Before being incarcerated, he worked in warehouses. But he said he is already thinking about reaching out to another inmate who worked in the shop and is now a butcher.

Little said he was never a big turkey fan — “I’m good with it twice a year” — but he loved his family’s holiday gatherings, where he was usually responsible for preparing the pineapple upside-down cake.

He said he’s been in prison for so long that he worries his three daughters, ages 18, 17 and 15, don’t remember that cake anymore.