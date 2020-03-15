Coronavirus is a slow-motion horror film. It may not be that in Italy — where they are in the awful thick of it — but it seems that way here, where experts say we’re a week to 10 days away from an explosion of cases. And so we self-isolate, wondering if tiny strands of virus are in us already, waiting to emerge. Every scratch at the back of the throat sends the mind racing. (Close Twitter!)

On Saturday — an incongruously warm and sunny day, given the mood — My Lovely Wife and I ventured outside for a walk in the park. Pedestrians gave each other wide berths, and we were happy for it.

“Wide berth” should be our mantra right now. That will hit a lot of us very hard, especially those whose livelihoods depend on interacting with people. That includes musicians.

Wes Crawford, a drummer who lives in Silver Spring, has had more than a dozen gigs between now and the end of April canceled. But Wes hasn’t lost his sense of humor. As he joked on his Facebook page: “I’m excited to announce that I have formed a new band and I think we can get lots of gigs in this musically shrinking economy. We are called ‘Free Toilet Paper’ and we can’t wait to see our band publicized everywhere. We guarantee a crowd will come to every show in this ... situation we find ourselves in. I hope you support us and come out to see how we roll!”

Takoma Park guitarist and singer Jake Flack was inspired in a different way. Flack plays with King Soul and the Rhodes Tavern Troubadours (named after the 1799 District hostelry that was torn down in 1984 by the Oliver T. Carr Co.). Last week, he debuted “The Coronavirus Song.” The verses describe various bucket-list items we might try to get to — and quickly. Why? Well, as the chorus goes: “We’ll all be dead in a week.”

Cheery!

“We’re not making light of the lasting effect, but creating a moment in time where everybody can exhale and alleviate the stress and have a little bit of fun,” Flack told me. “If you only had a week left, what would you do?”

The song is drunken sea shanty. As for the bucket list, it includes such things as stealing the coins from a wishing well, buying a new Cadillac, professing love to your neighbor and eating a steak-and-cheese in a yoga class.

The song debuted at VFW Post 350, Hells Bottom in Takoma Park.

Said Flack: “If we fill the whole place with singing, we might feel better for two minutes.”

Dick Dyszel doesn’t know what it’s like to be dead, but he does know what it’s like to be undead. Dyszel is the onetime fixture on D.C.’s Channel 20 known as Count Gore De Vol. He hasn’t been on broadcast TV for a while (as the Count or as Captain 20, his other alter ego), but he continues to stream classic horror films at countgore.com.

Dyszel recently added a helpful video PSA called “Cough, Sneeze & Cover — The Vampire Way!” Dressed and made up as the Count, he sneezes theatrically into his voluminous cape. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would approve.

“Better on your clothes than someone else’s nose,” he says of germs. Of course, it helps if you have a black-and-red velvet cape, but any elbow will work.

Dyszel was scheduled to introduce “Horror of Dracula” at the AFI Silver on Saturday. The show will go on, but the AFI has limited the capacity of its theaters so people won’t have to sit so closely to one another. And Dyszel won’t be appearing in person, but via video.

“The only thing people are going to miss is the opportunity to shake my hand, which they’re not going to want to do; the opportunity to be hugged, which they shouldn’t do; or the opportunity to be bitten,” he said. “And I don’t want to have to bite some sanitizer.”

The Count is scheduled to return to the AFI in person in July. Fingers crossed the pandemic will be receding in the rearview mirror by then — even if the Count can’t see himself in it.