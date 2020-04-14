The coronavirus pandemic had upended life here in Maryland, where I live, and there, in the state where I was born. In both states, the disease has been deadlier for African Americans like me and my father.

Six people that Dad knew have been among the casualties so far, including three friends who died of covid-19 just last week.

You’d think he’d be terrified.

Instead, when talking to me, he sounded like the Anthony Fauci of fathers — caring yet authoritative, a lot like the immunologist he watches on TV.

“I went out yesterday for first time in 12 days,” Dad said. “I had on rubber gloves and a mask, and didn’t get within any distance of a person because I never got out of the car.”

The car? He explained that he had driven himself to a pharmacy — but only to the drive-through window — and picked up a prescription.

Before I could ask why he didn’t just have the medicine delivered, he began a detailed description of the sanitary precautions he takes when handling packages, such as the one he picked up at the pharmacy.

“To start the cleaning process, first, I take everything out of the package and put all the bags in the garbage,” he said. Shifting deftly from description to instruction, he continued, “Then sanitize, wipe the table off with sanitizers, real good, then take a sponge and wipe down all the items that were in the package before putting them into the cabinet or refrigerator.”

By the time he finished, he had become the teacher; me, the student. And he had made the same point that he tries to make during every conversation: At five years shy of 100, he was still able to do things better than some people, say, my age. And in his mind, that included driving.

Still, we were dealing with a pandemic that had cast a shadow of death over the entire globe. More than a million people had been infected, tens of thousands had died. And there was the troubling racial disparity.

In Maryland, African Americans are 30 percent of the population but about 40 percent of the more than 300 coronavirus deaths so far. The Zip code that includes my Fort Washington neighborhood in Prince George’s County ranks in the state’s top five most-infected areas.

The racial disparity is much worse where he lives. African Americans comprise 32 percent of Louisiana’s population but 70 percent of the nearly 900 coronavirus deaths so far. All the more reason for him to stay put.

“I’ve been doing everything I can do,” he said, “washing my hands with sanitizers . . . ”

Born in Arkansas in 1924, he knew better than most that racism is deeply implicated in racially disparate fatalities of all kinds.

But at his age, having seen so many friends and family members die — including his wife of 63 years — he was less inclined to ponder why they had died than wonder why he had not.

“I’m just lucky, I guess,” he said.

He had two daughters who doted on him. They used apps on their smartphones to have groceries and other goods delivered to his house. He’d make a list of items, take a photo of the list with his phone and email them to his girls so they could place the orders.

They could easily have arranged for his medicine to be delivered too.

But he’d been moved to take matters into his own hands.

“I discovered something on TV that just blows my mind,” he told me. He’d discovered YouTube and became fascinated with videos about advances in aeronautics and high-tech factories.

“All the technology they are using to put these planes and automobiles together is amazing,” he said. “All of these robotic arms going every which a way, it just looks so strange, like a different world.”

After 12 days of self-imposed quarantine and bingeing on YouTube, he had an epiphany.

“I can guarantee you that after this coronavirus has passed, we will be living in a different world — but it won’t be just because of the virus,” he said.

It was just an opinion, he said, but something had clearly been stirred inside him.

Because after that experience he had put on his protective gloves and mask, grabbed his car keys and headed out into a world that, although infected, was at least still somewhat familiar.

Before we ended the call, he reminded me that the world post-covid-19 will be dramatically changed. One of the YouTube programs he had stumbled on featured a newly designed personal aircraft and predicted that wealthy people could soon be flying them and landing on runways at their private mansions.

Yes, the new world will bring opportunities. But it is also likely to widen the wealth gap. This disease has already produced economic challenges none could have imagined.

For Dad, it’s not the disease that causes him to worry. It’s that not everyone may not benefit from all the technological promises of the future.

And all the hand washing in the world can’t fix that.