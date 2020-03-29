Novel coronavirus.
Coronavirus.
When I announced my annual Springtime in Washington Haiku Contest in early March, we were still figuring out what the novel coronavirus would mean for us. Perhaps we still are. But there’s no doubt that the idea of the virus had already infected many people, even if its actual strands of RNA hadn’t. Many of the entries in this year’s contest referenced the pandemic and how it’s affecting Washington.
I picked some of those to publish, because they do a good job of encapsulating the weirdness of Washington in the spring of 2020. In the end, though, I picked a virus-free haiku as my favorite. It was written by Kim Baer of Woodbridge:
Blossoms swirl and dance
white like snowflakes, hopeful as
bridal confetti.
Kim’s haiku strikes an optimistic tone that we can really use. I know I can, at least.
“It’s probably optimistic because I wrote it last year,” said Kim. She was too late to enter my 2019 haiku contest so squirreled it away until this year.
“I live near Occoquan,” said Kim, 63. “I was outside walking. One street has a row of blossoming trees and the blossoms were raining down on me. It seemed like confetti.”
Kim is an editor. She’s a writer, too. Her first book — a paranormal young adult novel called “The Haunted Purse” — was just accepted for publication.
Her office is in Springfield, but she’s been working at home for the past two weeks.
“I tend to go stir-crazy,” she said. “I try to get out every day, see those blossoms and get some sunshine.”
Part of Kim’s prize is lunch on me. Who knows when that might happen.
“If this goes on,” she said, “we can always make it a virtual lunch.”
Here are my other favorite entries. Thank you to everyone who participated.
The calendar says
Spring has come to Washington,
But when was winter?
— Howard Walderman, Columbia
a line of tourists
outside the Smithsonian
umbrellas blossom
— Jean Aloe, Arlington
Flashes of gray fuzz
Corkscrew around a tree trunk
Squirrels are seeking mates
— Larry Powers, Springfield
Warm and early Spring,
Could it just be the hot air
Coming from Congress?
— Hunter Wagner, Arlington
Springtime reassures —
daffodils, ducklings, peepers-
as I hoard canned soup.
— P. Stone, Bethesda
Gift of the virus?
Free mind-space to contemplate
Minimalism.
— Jill P. Strachan, Washington
Trapped behind glass walls
Watching buds emerge from trees
When will we break free?
— Alexandra Valdez
Coronavirus
Can’t kill the cherry blossoms
Spring came anyway
— Jo Ann York, Germantown
Blossoms in full bloom
Whispering into the breeze
Social distance please.
— Kheminder Chadda, Rockville
Cherry blossom buds
Do they hear someone coughing?
Better to stay shut!
— Marilyn Berger, Kensington
Smithsonian, closed.
Nature’s palette of pink paints
A Monet landscape.
— Karen Lippold, Bethesda
The Sun’s warm caress,
Gently touching our faces,
While we now cannot.
— Madeline Bauserman, Washington
Blossoms still bloom while
Unprecedented ills go
Un-presidented
— Dan Wittenberg, Bethesda
Let me spell it out:
G-E-N-I-U-S-S.
I’m a stable one!
— Mike Creveling, La Plata, Md.
First impeachment, then
Covid-19 quarantines.
O Nats, we miss you!
— Bob Dardano, Washington
Winter never came
And now we search for hand wipes
What next I wonder?
— Paul Dennett, Washington
Vaccine’s coming soon
Don’t hold your collective breath
Or maybe you should
— Mike McNamara, Springfield
I’m not really sick
It’s just a really bad cold
Really...no...really...
— Zané Meredith
At Dupont Circle:
Why’s the escalator off?
So many steps up!
— Robert Tannenbaum, Lexington, Ky.
A sea of traffic
I am swimming each weekday
Washing up to work
— Sheila Lamb, Springfield
A deadly virus
Cherry blossoms out too soon
Spring needs a re-boot.
— Miriam E. Tucker, Bethesda
Twitter: @johnkelly
For previous columns, visit washingtonpost.com/john-kelly.