With no snow or ice in or near the city, the carefully orchestrated travel plans of so many were safe. Rain abstained from making a Washington visit on Sunday, just as it has avoided us since Tuesday. What wind blew here Sunday scarcely seemed to merit the designation. According to the National Weather Service, as of late afternoon, Sunday’s average wind speed was but 3.5 mph. Our 47-degree high temperature was only two degrees above normal for the date.
Basically, the past few days have appeared among the most benign that nature could bestow at this time of year, scarcely intruding on travel, shopping or outdoor activity. Such lack of drama might be difficult to encapsulate in one event or another, but in its way it was noticeable.