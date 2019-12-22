With no snow or ice in or near the city, the carefully orchestrated travel plans of so many were safe. Rain abstained from making a Washington visit on Sunday, just as it has avoided us since Tuesday. What wind blew here Sunday scarcely seemed to merit the designation. According to the National Weather Service, as of late afternoon, Sunday’s average wind speed was but 3.5 mph. Our 47-degree high temperature was only two degrees above normal for the date.