What may be thought of as this decade’s last November ended Saturday as a chilly month. With an average temperature about three and a half degrees below normal, it seemed a fitting prelude to winter.

But as of Saturday night, at least one aspect of November weather seemed to help make low temperatures tolerable. The city had seen no snow, at least not at the official measuring station at Reagan National Airport.

Instead, the cold reality of oncoming winter lay perhaps in a winter weather advisory that the National Weather Service expanded Saturday night to embrace northern Maryland and the Blue Ridge sections of Northern Virginia. It was an advisory for freezing rain.

With Thanksgiving falling relatively late this year, and slipperiness posing a threat, the last day of the decade’s penultimate month meant wariness for holiday travelers.

In the Washington area, shoppers made their purchases on what arguably could be dubbed this decade’s last Small Business Saturday.

The end of Thanksgiving inaugurated the decade’s last time of tree-lighting, in anticipation of the Christmas season.

At CityCenterDC, the mixed-use development in the District, the 75-foot-tall “Holiday Tree” was to be lit in a festive manner Saturday night. Other lighting ceremonies are scheduled to follow next month for the final occasion, it may be contended, in this decade.

It must be noted, however, that a school of thought exists that considers that this decade still has a year to go and concludes at the end of 2020.

