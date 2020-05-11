Recently, Susan invited her far-flung and locked-down family to use the six-word story as a way of crystallizing — and coping with — the novel coronavirus pandemic.

AD

“I thought this would be a creative way for our family to connect virtually and to mark this extraordinary moment in our lives,” Susan wrote. She suggested it to her younger nieces and nephews as something they could do with their friends or classmates.

AD

Susan primed the pump with one of her own: “Just renewed passport, longing to travel.”

Susan’s family members can contribute their creations on a shared Google Doc. Other submissions have included: “Family quarantine. Wanna rotate families? Anyone?” from Susan’s sister, Arlene Tredeau, who lives in Annandale, and “Tiled faces on screen. Call dropped,” from Susan’s son, Charles Perla, and his girlfriend, Sonia Dermer, who live in Arlington.

AD

Photographic memories

We’re all coping in different ways. Daisy, a reader from Manassas, told me she’s using this time to go through old photos — from her childhood through to her college years — and share them with others.

“First, I decided to send them to my siblings,” she wrote. “From there, I thought it’d be a great way to email old friends and/or folks I usually just write at holidays.”

AD

Daisy uses her smartphone to snap pictures of them and then just emails them to friends and family.

“That got me a phone call and many emails,” she wrote. “I’ve heard back from many with a thank you for sharing. My younger sister was delighted to see her younger self with our cat from the 1960s. Others had forgotten about whatever I’d sent. Many said they’re going to look through their old pictures since there’s more time to do so and send me some photos, too!”

AD

Mind over matter

A few weeks ago, I wrote about how My Lovely Wife and I dealt with cabin fever by sleeping in the spare room and pretending it was a bed-and-breakfast. Marilyn Silvey of Ashburn, Va., said her daughter, Jen Bracy, and her daughter’s wife, Jen Garman, are doing something similar in Portland, Ore.

Every weekend for nearly two months, the couple have been staging a different elaborate setting and posting pictures of it on Facebook. Wrote Marilyn: “One weekend they pretend to eat at a ‘new restaurant’ complete with large sign and menu, tasting a new beer, and enjoying new entertainment; the next weekend they are at a B&B in a nearby town with unusual foods, obtained from Portland carry-outs.”

AD

AD

Jen Bracy is a graphic designer and so creating logos and signs for the make-believe restaurants — the Bunker Sports Bar, the Sunshine Room B&B — is part of the fun.

She wrote: “Here in Portland we’ve had many such quarantine adventures, from camping in the living room to checking multiple new ‘neighborhood’ bars! We’ve got to do something to keep from going stir crazy!”

High fidelity

I enjoyed hearing from readers after my column yesterday about vintage stereo gear. Many shared their stories — and photos of their equipment. The jpeg that a reader named Dennis sent me was appropriately named “WallOfSound.” His installation — the entire end of a room filled with components, including multiple tube amps and a reel-to-reel tape recorder — reminded me of a mad scientist’s laboratory.

AD

Wrote Dennis: “Guests who have experienced this usually drop their mouths wide open.”

AD

Dennis said his wife has been supportive of his hi-fi hobby, which includes equipment dating from the 1950s up to today. “It may be hard to believe but I am still married throughout all of this,” he wrote.

The key, Dennis said, was obtaining WAF: wife acceptance factor. Wrote Dennis: “WAF is something that has to start as a seed, get sufficient fertilizer and be allowed to bloom.”

What about HAF? Well, while the readers who commented tended to skew male, a reader named Rochelle sent me a photo of her Mitsubishi all-in-one system featuring a nifty vertical turntable. She wrote that she’d had it professionally restored, “and my husband didn’t even balk at the cost!”

AD

Rock on, Rochelle!