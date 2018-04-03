Curtis Pope, leader of the "Midnight Movers" band that toured with R&B singer Wilson Pickett, is joined by Pickett’s daughters, Soumayah and Saphan, at the Bethesda Jazz and Blues Supper Club in Bethesda, Md. (Courtland Milloy/The Washington Post)

Curtis Pope was playing trumpet and touring with R&B legend Wilson Pickett on April 4, 1968. He was in the District that day, between gigs. In the aftermath of the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr., he took a walk along the riot-scarred Park Road in Northwest Washington.

And he happened to see an old high school pal from his home town, Goldsboro, N.C.

His friend was a soldier with the 82nd Airborne, dispatched from Fort Bragg, N.C., to help quell the riots.

“He had a gun and I said, ‘Man, what’s going on?’ ” recalled Pope, now 71 and a resident of Woodbridge, Va. “I started talking to him, but he couldn’t have a conversation because he had a job to do.”

If not for his trumpet, Pope might have been on patrol with him. A lot of the young black men he grew up with would have done almost anything to escape those Carolina cotton fields, lumber mills and textile plants. That included joining the Army and risking a trip to Vietnam — or, as it turned out, heading to the nation’s capital to defend it from rioting.

Pope had found another way out — a job that offered a unique view of a world where racial strife hardly existed, where blacks and whites interacted in ways he’d never seen while growing up.

On stage with Wilson Pickett.

“When I got with Pickett, everything opened up,” Pope recalled. “The venues were integrated; white fans were into us as much as black fans, even in places like Lynchburg, Virginia.”

Pope’s parents had been musicians. His father, a steelworker, played country music on an accordion. His mother, a schoolteacher, played violin. Pope began playing trumpet at age 10, went to New York soon after graduating from high school and became a professional musician.

After a brief stint touring with singer Gene Chandler, he landed the job of a lifetime: leader of a band called the “Midnight Movers,” which toured and recorded with Pickett.

For Pope and other black entertainers, Washington was a cultural mecca. After a performance in town — he played the Howard Theatre, among other spots — Pickett and Pope would hang out at the Vegas Lounge on P Street NW. Sometimes they’d drive up to Lake Trout in Baltimore for a bushel of crabs.

But the killing of King and the riots had changed all of that. In urban areas throughout the country, curfews and fear of violence had resulted in the closure of clubs, auditoriums and theaters. But the band had to find a way to play on. Despite the sadness and anger over King’s death.

“We had to eat,” Pope recalled.

So Pickett began doing more shows in Europe. Hit songs of the day, such as “Mustang Sally,” “The Midnight Hour” “Funky Broadway” and “Land of a Thousand Dances” could make even a non-English-speaking crowd go wild.

“We’d play in places like Rome, Sweden, Paris, the French Riviera, and people would treat us like royalty,” Pope recalled. “They’d have flowers when you come off the plane. Walking down the street you see a crowd of people — white people — running toward you and you’d think, ‘It must be the soccer team around here.’ But they were coming at us, to get our autographs and shake our hands.”

He contrasted that scene with what happened at a show in Greensboro, N.C., in 1967.

Pickett began singing “Funky Broadway” and the audience began to rush the stage. When a white woman got onto the stage and began dancing with Pickett, a police officer intervened and pushed Pickett away from her.

“Pickett reared back and hit the policeman,” Pope recalled. “That was the end of the show, and we had to get out of town in a hurry.”

During the overseas tours, Pope saw how music, along with sports and food, could bring the most disparate groups of people together. Even though the United States seemed backward by comparison — especially after King’s death — he never doubted that progress would continue.

Pope and the Midnight Movers eventually broke with Pickett to do their own shows, but the two men remained friends. Pope’s home in Woodbridge was less than an hour’s drive from Pickett’s home in Ashburn, Va.

Pickett, who was born in Prattsville, Ala., died in 2006 of a heart attack. His music lives on, the singer’s spirit still being captured in performances by Pope and his Midnight Movers.

At the Bethesda Jazz and Blues Supper Club not long ago, the group put on a show to commemorate what would have been Pickett’s 74th birthday. During a rendition of “Land of a Thousand Dances,” Pope jumped so high his pants nearly came off.

“I thought, ‘Oh, Lord, have mercy. I’m having too much fun,’ ” he said.

The audience was mostly aging baby boomers — black and white. Call it a vision of King’s dream realized, and Pope was delighted to be a part of it.

