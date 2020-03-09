Some of the spores landed in Washington, where one lodged in the brain of Neal Augenstein, who had recently graduated from American University. He admits he couldn’t understand half of the dialogue in “Quadrophenia.”

“Just recently I watched it on Netflix with the captions on,” said Augenstein. “I finally had some idea of what they were talking about.”

Still, the vibe of the film — and the music of such British mod revivalists as the Jam and Secret Affair — were enough to inspire Augenstein to form a band with some friends, including guitarist Bill Crandall. That was Modest Proposal, dubbed the “house band of D.C.’s Mod revival crowd” in 1985 by Post music critic Mark Jenkins.

Modest Proposal was around for a few years in the mid-1980s before breaking up in 1985. On Sunday, they’ll reunite at Pearl Street Warehouse in a fundraiser for the After Dark Fund, which helps musicians in need. Also on the bill are New Jersey’s Mod Fun and DJ Wayne “Skate” Deavers.

What does being a mod entail?

“The classic definition is clean living under difficult circumstances,” Augenstein said.

It means you may not have a great job, but when the weekend rolls around you get dressed up, get together and dance all night.

“At least in the early ’80s that was the mod target that we were aiming for,” said Augenstein.

For Augenstein and his MP bandmates — Crandall, Perry Flint, Bob Minard and Steve Hansgen — the attraction was the speed of the music and its danceability. They liked the accoutrements, too: the clothes and the Italian scooters, even if Washington had no Carnaby Street and those scooters were notoriously untrustworthy.

Augenstein opted for a Lambretta, a make more obscure and prone to failure than a Vespa.

“Mine rarely worked,” he said.

The band did, though, playing such local clubs as Friendship Station, the Gentry, the Roxy, the PsycheDeli, and making trips to play CBGB in New York and the 100 Club in London. They put out an LP called “Singleminded.”

And now they’re back, for one show anyway (with an assist from Dot Dash’s Danny Ingram and Hunter Bennett).

Augenstein is 60, with a pacemaker and hearing aids. He may not be jumping around onstage as much as he once did, but he still promises a bit of swagger — and some new music. He’s hoping the show will be a reunion for more than just the band, an excuse to gather together people who once proudly proclaimed “We are the mods! We are the mods! We are we are we are the mods!”

“Music is cyclical,” said Augenstein. “It usually goes every 20 years, so I wonder often is there a young mod scene in D.C. these days? Are there young people riding scooters?”

For new fans, the show will be a chance to see the face behind a voice they may already know. Since 1997, Augenstein has been a fixture on all-news WTOP.

“I love it,” he said. “Every day is fun. This is my creative outlet. I think of news reporting — and, specifically, audio reports — in the same way I think of songwriting. There’s a beginning, a middle, an end, a chorus, a rhythm.”

I know other journalists in their 50s and 60s and who have picked up their instruments again, just as I know middle-aged economists, lawyers, software engineers, librarians, ironworkers, teachers and others who once dreamed of rock stardom. Some of us came closer than others, but I bet if the Devil appeared in a puff of brimstone holding a record contract in one hand and a receipt for our soul in the other, each of us would gladly sign.

But even if the fame and riches eluded us, there are other rewards.

Said Augenstein: “There are times when somebody will say to me or to Bill, ‘You know, I still break out that demo tape and listen to that every once in a while and it brings me back.’

“Sure, we can’t retire on that, but that is a real kick that our music meant something to somebody.”