Lee’s congregation is predominantly black, made up mostly of residents from Prince George’s County and the District. And this is the reality for them:

Black and Hispanic adults are reporting higher rates of virus-related mental health issues, such as anxiety, sleepless nights and despair than other groups, according to a recent poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Job loss due to a pandemic-damaged economy is higher for women and minorities.

And the D.C. government released data Monday showing that its black residents are disproportionately represented among those who have died in the District. While Maryland has not released data indicating the race of those who have covid-19, we know that as of Monday, Prince George’s County — where the largest number of African Americans in the Maryland reside — leads the state with 23 deaths.

All of those things are taking place under a nationwide effort to slow the spread of the pandemic by limiting physical interaction. That has included churches.

The black church has been the one institution where African Americans traditionally turned for supportive fellowship and spiritual sustenance in times of crisis. It is not a place unfamiliar with concern over racial disparities and economic injustices. Even so, Lee said the inequalities exposed by the pandemic have been as much a cause for despair by some as the virus itself.

He is counseling against resentment and self-pity, extolling instead the importance of caring for one another as an antidote to avarice and racism.

“The most essential thing in times like these is hope,” Lee said. That is why he, like many other religious leaders, have begun producing a modified worship service that his congregation can view on the church website, Facebook Live and YouTube.

For a recent sermon, he used a verse from the Book of John, where Jesus speaks to his disciples in the hours before his crucifixion, telling them to have love for one another.

“I don’t care if you’re shut in . . . I don’t care if you’re able to move out,” he preached, referring to the statewide stay-at-home decree. “One thing I need you to do is show folks your love. When everybody else is hoarding, I need you to be helping.”

The words of Jesus in the Book of Matthew, “Love thy neighbor as thyself,” has always been a fundamental principle undergirding Lee’s work through the church — feeding the poor, clothing the homeless, counseling ex-offenders, helping the addict break free of chemical bondage.

A graduate of the University of Maryland, Lee divided his postgraduate seminary studies between Howard University School of Divinity and Union Theological Seminary in New York. And he’d developed an astute ability to interpret biblical scripture in light of current events.

Born in Southeast Washington, he’d come of age in the late 1980s as two other epidemics were taking a deadly toll: AIDS and crack cocaine.

“I was losing so many friends, dealing with so much grief and anger that I think that kind of internal pain must have been part of my preparation for the ministry,” he said.

He’s been a minister for 25 years, 14 of them as senior pastor at Community of Hope AME.

As efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic became more formalized, Lee began offering spiritual solutions to the challenge of maintaining physical space at a time when many of his congregants felt the need to be together.

“Because of the coronavirus,” he said in one sermon, “we must learn to connect without being connected, learn how to maintain social distance without being socially distant.”

“’What do you mean by that, pastor?’ ” he asked, as if transformed into a perplexed member of his own congregation. “ ‘It makes no sense.’ ”

He answered, explaining that “people who sleep in the same bed can still be socially distant.” And adding, by contrast, a person who lives alone can check on a friend by phone. Still alone, Lee said, “but not lonely.”

There was a more personal example, but he wasn’t quite ready to include it in a sermon.

A member of the church, 12-year-old Namir Copeland, had recently died of cancer. The boy had been battling the disease since he was 8. And the church had rallied around him. Lee’s brother, assistant pastor Bill Lee, often accompanied Namir to and from chemotherapy. A “ministry of presence,” Bill Lee called it. “Just being there.”

Nancy Lee, their 81-year-old mother who serves as executive pastor, had prayed fervently for Namir. She wanted to attend the funeral, but the pandemic was beginning to explode in the Washington area. So, senior pastor Tony Lee, making sure to maintain the proper “social distance,” took her to the funeral home to pay her last respects in private.

Soon after arriving, his mother began to weep and, overcome with grief, collapsed into a chair.

“I just wanted to go over and comfort her, hug my mother, hold her hands and grieve with her,” Lee recalled. “But we agreed that would be too risky, contracting the coronavirus could be fatal at her age. The only thing we could do was sit across from each other, holding each other’s teary gaze.”

Connected without being connected.

It was as if the coronavirus was testing the capacity of the human heart.

Lee has preached before on what it means to have a healthy heart as opposed to a diseased heart. This upcoming Easter Sunday, he intends to sermonize on which one would prevail.

“Everybody knows the story,” Lee said. “Jesus died on Friday, was in the grave on Saturday, but early Sunday morning . . . ” He paused. “Now we are at the part of the story that brings the power, that gives us hope.”

In Lee’s view, the resurrection was perfectly relatable to a covid-19 reality.

“Because at the end of the journey, evil doesn’t win,” he said. “Tragedy doesn’t triumph.”