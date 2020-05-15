Not only was Friday warm in itself but it was warm by contrast. Until Friday, May in Washington sometimes seemed an exotic visitor from afar, with an average temperature more than six degrees below our norm.
April also came and went with a below-normal average temperature, and but a single 80-degree day, 81 on the 13th.
So skeptics might have begun to wonder whether perhaps this year even summer might have been suspended, perhaps banished to the same misty limbo as, for example, baseball, the quintessential summer game.
For those still holding on to the hope of summer, Friday then may have been particularly welcome.
It may be still be breezy here as it was Friday and has been for much of the month. The mercury may still fluctuate, as it does. But Friday reminded us that the sun still shines, the mercury also rises, and that nature retains its power to produce a summer day.