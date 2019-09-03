Columnist

At DC Scholars Stanton Elementary School, Assistant Principal Shaunte Daniel gave each student a hug as they entered the building on Tuesday morning. They smiled, some blushed, and hugged her back.

Wearing book bags the size of a hiker’s backpack, they looked like young pioneers on a journey toward a brighter future. They would plot a lifelong path by learning to read, write, do arithmetic, recite poetry, appreciate music — and one another, as well.

“All in, whatever it takes,” Daniel would tell them.

The challenges they faced were immense. Surmounting them would take everything they had. And all the help they could get.

Across the street from Stanton, at Naylor Road and Alabama Avenue SE, were some people who offered the youngsters a competing vision of the future. They frequent a nearby gas station where they can purchase candy, chips and sodas, foods that can lead to diabetes and obesity. There were other people, too, hanging out, using and selling drugs, drinking alcohol and selling stolen property.

The front of the school faces the gas station. But now those doors are locked, and students enter the school from what used to be side doors. A wrought-iron fence encircles the school property, with entrances monitored by school security guards and staff.

Occasionally, noxious fumes from a synthetic marijuana called K2 waft through the air. On Tuesday morning, a man with a brownish wet cigarette stuck to his lip stumbled from the gas station into the street. He walked like a zombie toward the school, then veered back.

“The school does not allow the students to go over there,” said Shanita Williams, who had just dropped off her son at Stanton, as she pointed in the direction of the gas station. “I’m very pleased about that. I don’t fear for my son’s safety when he is at school.”

But kids can’t stay in school 24/7.

And the area around Stanton has proved to be deadly for children and adults alike.

In July, a former Stanton student — 11-year-old Karon Brown — was shot to death near the school in a dispute that began near the gas station. Makiyah Wilson, a 10-year-old girl who was buying ice cream, was shot last year when a group of men fired into a courtyard where she lived. That, too, was near the school.

In March, Ivy Tonett Smith, 39, was shot and killed at a bus stop near Stanton Elementary — the same stop where Charnice Milton, a 27-year-old journalist, was shot and killed as she waited for a bus in 2015.

Of the 115 homicides that have been committed in the District so far this year, 42 have occurred in Ward 8, where Stanton is located, according to D.C. police. Trayon White Sr., who represents the ward on the D.C. Council, said 18 children in Ward 8 have been shot in the past nine months.

When Stanton students showed up for school, they were crisply dressed, the boys’ hair neatly cut, the girls’ done up stylishly. There was no shouting — or laughter. No horseplay. No running. No talking back to adults.

I suspect there may have been more laughter, more horseplay, more childlike behavior in the wealthier parts of the city as the school year began. Those children have not seen what some of the Stanton kids have seen.

For instance, look at Lafayette Elementary in Ward 4. The student body is 68 percent white, according to D.C. Public Schools. The average household income in the surrounding neighborhood is $225,000, according to the census. The test scores are among the best in the city, with 26 percent exceeding academic expectations in math and 18 percent exceeding expectations in English. More than 53 percent of students meet expectations in math and 56 percent meet expectations in English, according to school data.

At Stanton Elementary, where the student body is 99 percent African American, the average household income in the neighborhood is $38,000, according to the census. Test scores are improving, but still lag far behind. No students are exceeding expectations in either math or English, and just 35 percent meet expectations in math and 23 percent in English, according to D.C. schools.

At Stanton, 100 percent of the students are economically disadvantaged. At Lafayette, only 5 percent are. In Ward 8, the unemployment rate is more than 18 percent. In Ward 4, where Lafayette is located, the unemployment rate is 5.7 percent, according to the D.C. Department of Employment Services.

There have been no homicides near Lafayette in the past nine months. The school principal there hasn’t had to send out the kind of letter that Stanton Principal Harold McCray Jr. did in July. He confirmed Karon’s killing for the school community and offered resources for parents to help tell their children the news.

“Karon’s death is a devastating loss, and it is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions from our entire school, especially our students,” the letter read. “I am reaching out to let you know that we are here for families who need support through this tragedy.”

Comforting to some, perhaps. But those words could only do so much.

In the March 2014 issue of Social Science & Medicine, researchers Achim Wolf, Ron Gray and Seena Fazel noted that there is a strong connection between extreme economic inequality and violence. The District has one of the widest gaps in the country.

“In urban areas, fear of violence undermines people’s health and well-being,” the study said.

Drugs and alcohol, availability of firearms, poverty, a breakdown in social cohesion and discrimination are all factors that can undermine health and well-being. But attack the poverty, reduce the economic inequality, and you cut violence significantly, the study said.

At Stanton, you might expect students to be depressed. And it’s likely some are. Who really knows what trauma they carry, or how they carry it.

Nevertheless, there are people trying to help, initiatives that have been put in place. There are enrichment programs, tutoring, home visits by teachers, volunteers, after-school activities — all are trying to help.

And then there are the hugs.

When one student showed up for school walking slowly, with her head down, Daniel leaned over and gently lifted the girl’s chin. “We are going to fight, okay,” she told her. “We are going to push until we get the job done, okay.”

The girl eventually smiled — and gave Daniel a hug in the refurbished school, with an entrance away from the madness outside.

