

Michael Jastrzebski, 17, from Philadelphia, dances with Claire Stancy, 16, of Virginia, during class at the Washington Ballet summer intensive program. Students were chosen from a pool of more than 1,000 applicants after auditioning in January. (Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post)

Summer vacation for many students means time to relax, hang out with friends or get a part-time job after a long school year.

Not so for the 163 young people enrolled in the Washington Ballet’s upper-division summer intensive, who spend their weekdays practicing pirouettes and arabesque penchés in rigorous ballet and contemporary-dance courses.

Taking just 60 minutes for lunch during their 8-hour day, students in the intensive savor the opportunity to learn from renowned instructors without the distraction of schoolwork.

“For me personally, I think I’m addicted to ballet, so the more I get, the better,” said 17-year-old Sarah Rose, of Melbourne, Australia, who traveled more than 20 hours to get to the District. “I’m chasing perfectionism — I don’t think perfectionism in ballet is ever attainable — but that’s one of the things that excites me.”

The five-week program, located at the Washington Ballet’s Northwest campus on Wisconsin Avenue, began June 25. This year’s students, ages 12 through 20, were chosen from a pool of more than 1,000 applicants after auditioning in January.

Advanced ballet students jeopardize their careers if they go too long without practicing, and the summer provides ample time for them to make a rapid spike in progress, said Donna Glover, director of school operations at the school.

Many of the dancers aspire to join professional companies — including the esteemed Washington Ballet.

“This is a real opportunity to take a quantum leap in their training,” she said.

Even though this summer’s dancers hail from seven different countries, cultural and language differences are not an issue for instructors, Glover said.

“They’re not coming from different backgrounds, they’re all coming from ballet,” she said. “So they all speak the same language.”



Sarah Rose, 17, of Melbourne, Australia, dances during class. Rose said she knew dance was her calling at 3 years old, when she watched her older sister performing contemporary hip-hop dances. (Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post)

Rose, who began dancing at age 6, said she attends a full-time ballet academy in Australia where she dances for 35 hours per week. She attends her regular academic classes virtually, and takes her tests from home with a guardian serving as her proctor.

She said she knew ballet was her calling at the age of three, when she watched her older sister performing contemporary hip-hop dances.

“When music came on I just wanted to dance,” she said. “So I started begging my parents to put me in classes. When I was six they finally caved in.”

This is Rose’s first time in the United States and the longest she’s ever been away from her family — but that’s quickly forgotten when she begins dancing, she said. She’s also made friends with the other 90 dancers from outside the region, who are staying in dorms at American University.

Many students in the intensive are eager to progress to more advanced techniques, but instructors emphasize mastery of the basics, said school director Xiomara Reyes. Some students become distracted by their desire to be center-stage in a solo routine, she said. Others arrive at the intensive with flawed fundamentals.

“It’s like a diamond that is raw and will stay raw,” Reyes said. “Because once you learn it the wrong way, it is extremely hard to take it back.”

In a Wednesday morning class, the boys, dressed in T-shirts and tights, were paired with the girls, in black leotards, to practice a classical pas de deux partnering routine. Glenn Sales, a concert pianist, played Felix Mendelssohn’s “Scottish Symphony” in the background.

The boys delicately spun their partners several times before gently dipping them into a traditional “fish” dive. The dance culminated with the boys catching their partners and lifting them over their heads into an elegant shoulder sit.

At least, that’s how it was supposed to go.

Some girls stumbled. A few of the boys struggled to lift their partners. One young woman fell against a nearby balance bar.

“Are you okay?” asked instructor Rolando Sarabia. “Guys, we really need to help the ladies — they get injured if we’re not holding them the right way.”

He stressed the importance of stance and hand placement before perfectly demonstrating the routine for his class.

“It’s not just themselves, that’s why it’s partners,” Sarabia said with Cuban flair, before instructing the students to try again. “It needs to be beautiful!”



Kennady Jackson, 16, a D.C. native, smiles as she talks about learning ballet. (Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post)

Jastrzebski listens to the instructor, Rolando Sarabia. (Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post)

Kennady Jackson, 16, is a D.C. native who was inspired to start dancing after seeing the Washington Ballet’s rendition of “The Nutcracker” in 2009.

Jackson, who is going to be a senior this fall at BASIS DC public charter school, said taking classes at the intensive with girls who are more experienced than her is sometimes nervewracking — especially as one of the few black students in the room.

Dancing, however, allows her to free her mind.

“You get nervous backstage, you’re waiting for the lights and the music to start,” Jackson said. “But once you start dancing, you kind of forget that you were even nervous in the first place.”

One of 15 boys enrolled in the intensive, Michael Jastrzebski from Philadelphia did not have much difficulty in Wednesday’s partnering class. He said his mother had him try every sport and hobby imaginable before realizing he was a natural at ballet.

The 17-year-old said he’s danced at least five days per week for the past 12 years — meaning that he had to say no to any activities that interfered with his evening ballet lessons. He later switched to a cyber school that allowed him to dance during the day, too.

“My friends would ask me to hang out and I’d have to be like, ‘no, I have dance.’ That’s something I had to say a lot,” he said. “I did miss out on a lot of typical things, like trips and school dances, but it was worth it.”

When asked about hobbies outside of dance, Jastrzebski pondered for a while before remembering he also enjoys video games.

“I don’t do that much else, now that I think about it,” he said with a laugh.

Jastrzebski hopes one day his dedication will land him in a professional ballet company. In the meantime, he said, he’s soaking up every moment he has in the intensive — even if it’s left him with “a lot of aches and pains.”

“That’s why it’s such a wonderful art form. Because [our body is] our instrument, and it pushes us to the limit,” said Reyes, a former principal dancer with the American Ballet Theatre who is also an instructor. “It’s a little like sports, but it’s so much more because you’re not only exploring the limits of your body, but of your mind, soul — everything.”