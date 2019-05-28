The “Kindergarten Crew,” from left: Arrington Dixon, Hudie Fleming, Bill Hutchins, James Strickland, Norman Thomas and Orlando Lee, photographed in Washington on May 21. (Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post)

The six men gathered on a porch in Southeast Washington were reminiscing. Buddies since childhood, they were now in their late 70s and have been getting together at least once a month for the past 30 years.

“We have debated when we first met,” said Hudie B. Fleming Jr., 78, “I recall it starting when we were about 4 years old.”

Since kindergarten.

When these men say friends, they don’t mean the kind you make with a click on social media.

“These are guys I can call at 2 a.m. in an emergency and I know they will come,” said Arrington Dixon, 77.

William Hutchins, 78, said, “It’s not complicated. Being around these guys makes me happy. Plus, I have difficulty remembering names and these guys are good for helping out with that.”

They made it sound so simple.

Quite frankly, the only men I’ve known who have been in such close contact for so long were sharing a cellblock and a life sentence. Women, for whatever reason, just seem to do better maintaining close friendships.

I’d met with the men to find out their secret, having read about them in a blog post by one of their sons.

One thing I noticed is that they have no reservations about talking, honestly. Nurturing the friendship with shared joys and sorrows, and cherishing memories of the journey that forged them together.

“There was a grocery co-op on Alabama Avenue, in the basement of a house where our mothers would shop,” Fleming recalled. This is when he first met some of them, in Anacostia, in the 1940s. His mother remembers, too. She’s 103.

“The boys would wait outside with our red wagons, the kind with the wood paneling on the side,” he said. “When our mothers came out, we would help load the groceries into the wagon and haul them back home.”

There were 10 at the start. Three have died over the years, including Dixon’s older brother James. Another, Ronald Chase, 78, a postal worker, was unable to make the gathering because of illness.

Fleming grew up to become a swimming champion at Howard University. In 1970, he became a hero, diving into the Anacostia River and saving the life of a man who’d tried to kill himself by jumping into the waters from the 11th Street Bridge.

In the 1980s, he became the first African American store manager for Washington’s hardware tycoon, John Hechinger. He’s still a swimming champ, competing in Senior Olympics and also encouraging his pals to exercise.

“Swimming is good for you,” he said, to no one in particular but loud enough for everyone to hear. “I don’t need high blood pressure medicine anymore.”

Modeling good behavior, reinforcing good habits, those had been hallmarks of their friendship from the start.

“One of the things we did for each other as friends is learn how to treat people, how to show respect to others by first respecting ourselves,” said Orlando Lee, 78. “We wanted to set a good example. Treat people the way you’d want to be treated. We worked hard to improve ourselves, and we needed each other’s help doing it.”

Lee spent 20 years in the Air Force and another 21 years in the U.S. Secret Service, helping assemble teams of agents that protected four vice presidents — George H.W. Bush, Dan Quayle, Al Gore and Dick Cheney — and their families.

He has two sons, Tony Lee, founding minister of the Community of Hope A.M.E. Church in Hillcrest Heights, Md., and Bill Lee, the assistant pastor. Bill had posted the story I saw about the friendships on a blog posted to Because of Them We Can.

Most of the parents of the “Kindergarten Crew,” as the men call themselves, were recent arrivals from the rural South, determined to provide the children with the schooling opportunities they had been denied. They had high expectations, but they could not protect the boys from all the distractions that came with growing up in a town like D.C.

“We sort of figured that if we were going to make it we had to stick together,” Dixon said.

He was hosting the gathering at his home in Anacostia, the neighborhood where they grew up, located on the same street as his childhood home, just a few blocks away.

“I didn’t go far in life,” he joked.

But they all had succeeded beyond what any of them could have imagined growing up.

In 1974, Dixon became one of the first elected members of the D.C. Council formed under the newly reformed home rule government. He was also chairman of the council, and he retired as a lieutenant colonel in the Air Force Reserves. Now he runs a professional services consultancy and software design company.

He’s visited 120 countries. And he always came back home.

James Strickland, 78, became a chief master sergeant in the Air Force. While stationed at Andrews Air Force Base, he served as a superintendent in charge of technical maintenance for a global communications system — one that maintains contact with Air Force One and other special transport planes around the world.

Hutchins taught at Moten Elementary School in the District for 32 years.

Norman Thomas, 78, spent six years in the Air Force, then went into business for himself as a flight instructor.

Through the years, they have served as volunteers in D.C. schools, collected food for the needy, been active in their churches — even prodded those who had stopped going to church to recommit themselves.

“I have a card that I’ve been carrying most of my life that says a friend is a person who knows all about you and still loves you,” Lee said. “So, the way we show it is by showing up for one another. When somebody’s wife passes, we are there for them. One of us gets sick, we visit the hospital. If you need anything, just let us know, and that’s about it.”

Easy.

Just be a friend.

