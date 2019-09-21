Columnist

Back in the late 1940s and early 1950s, outdoor historical dramas were popular. There was “The Lost Colony” in North Carolina and “The Common Glory” in Williamsburg. I have fragmentary memories of maybe having seen one in Rock Creek Park in the early ’50s. Is that possible?

In the summer of 1950, Washingtonians were excited about a new 4,000-seat performance space set to open. Its name: the Sesquicentennial Amphitheater, “Sesqui” for short.

Doesn’t really roll off the tongue, does it? You probably know it by a different name: Carter Barron Amphitheatre. It was Carter T. Barron, the Washington representative of the Loews Theater chain, who spearheaded construction of the outdoor venue.

Barron was executive vice chairman of the National Capital Sesquicentennial Commission, formed to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the establishment of Washington as the nation’s capital.

Many ideas were proposed to celebrate Washington’s sesquicentennial but the only one to get off the ground — or on the ground — was the amphitheater constructed in a natural bowl in Rock Creek Park near 16th Street NW and Colorado Avenue. Playwright Paul Green (1894-1981) was commissioned to create a piece christening it.

Green “really was on the cutting edge of all kind of things. And he was terribly bold,” said John Roper, author of the 2003 biography “Paul Green, Playwright of the Real South.”

A white North Carolinian, Green was a devoted integrationist, the perfect choice for a theater that, because it was on federal land, was required to be integrated. His Pulitzer Prize-winning 1927 play “In Abraham’s Bosom” is about an African American field worker eager to open a school for black children.

Green had spent time in Europe and collaborated with Kurt Weill and Lotte Lenya. He’d made good money in movies, too, penning the screenplay for 1932’s “The Cabin in the Cotton,” in which Bette Davis delivers the immortal line, “I’d like to kiss you, but I just washed my hair.”

But Green had tired of Broadway and Hollywood and was eager to find a new way to connect with audiences. His idea: a genre he called “symphonic drama.” These would be large productions that explored and celebrated aspects of U.S. history and were mounted in the very places where that history took place.

“The Lost Colony” debuted in Manteo, N.C., in 1937 and continues to this day, only ceasing operations during World War II when it was feared the theater lights might attract German submarines. “The Common Glory” in Williamsburg opened in 1947 and ran for 30 years.



An additional image from opening night. (Oscar L. Chapman Papers/Harry S. Truman Library and Museum)

For Washington the city, Green chose as his subject Washington the man. The show was called “Faith of Our Fathers” — or “FOOF,” as newspaper headline writers quickly dubbed it — and it covered George Washington’s public life from 1783 to 1798.

Many in the cast and crew of 120 were taken from the theater departments of local universities. (Also in the show, as Pierre L’Enfant, was Pernell Roberts, who later starred in “Bonanza” and “Trapper John, MD.”)

The show opened on Aug. 4, 1950, with President Truman in the audience. Brooks Atkinson of the New York Times was among those underwhelmed by Green’s play. “The inspiration it seeks to convey is dissipated amid a clutter of quick, poster-like episodes and laborious changes of scenery,” he wrote.

The hometown crowd was just as critical. “Impressive but disappointing” was the verdict of The Washington Post’s Richard L. Coe, who wrote: “To fill his huge stage, [Green’s] scenes must be broad and heavy, the very qualities he at the same time is trying to tone down in his central figure.”

Coe did praise the lighting, by James Waring, and the music, especially the chorus led by Washington National Cathedral’s Richard Dirksen.

Green was known to tinker with his creations and that was true of “Faith of Our Fathers.” When the play returned for its second season in 1951, the author promised “a different attitude.” He told Coe: “We have a new beginning and a new ending. The action now starts when Washington was 27 years old and carries him through 40 years until the laying of the Capitol cornerstone.”

Green added more “Indian ritual dances,” choreographed by Myra Kinch, as well as scenes from the battle of Lexington and Washington’s inauguration.

The space had a new name, too, in honor of Barron, who the previous November had died of a brain tumor at age 45.

Alas, the changes didn’t help. Ticket sales never achieved the desired level. Plus, residents near the amphitheater complained about the “noise and dust” of the show. “Faith of Our Fathers” closed after its second season and never came back.

But over the ensuing decades, Carter Barron Amphitheatre did host all manner of entertainments. Deferred maintenance closed it in 2017. A National Park Service spokeswoman told Answer Man they’re committed to reopening after design work for the rehabilitation is completed in 2020.

