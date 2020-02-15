— Kathryn Scott, Bethesda

For most of its history, the National Zoo, in Rock Creek Park, has been home to the large white carnivores whose natural habitat lies primarily within the Arctic Circle: Ursus maritimus.

Polar bears drew visitors to the zoo. They also provided reliable copy for newspaper reporters, who saw in the ice-loving creatures a good hook during a heat wave. Many newspapers featured stories every summer about how the zoo’s polar bears were faring.

AD

AD

In an 1895 hot spell, the Evening Star reported that the zoo’s polar bear was fine, cooling itself with frequent baths in its pool. The writer noted one oddity: Unlike the domestic bears, it wouldn’t go under an awning in its enclosure. It was thought that the polar bear had no concept of shade, since he came from a land without it.

By 1896, that bear had died — of eczema, it was reported. The zoo had a replacement the following year. In November 1901, the zoo took ownership of another bear, purchased from a German wild-animal merchant called Hagenbeck.

When the zoo wasn’t buying polar bears, it was receiving them as gifts. In 1905, another cub came its way, picked up during a mission to rescue members of the Ziegler Expedition, which had failed to reach the North Pole.

AD

In 1959, a cub was found wandering on the ice of the Arctic Ocean about 180 miles east of Point Barrow by the Fish and Wildlife Service, which said the zoo could have the bear if it paid the airfreight.

AD

The zoo couldn’t, so WMAL-TV (today’s WJLA) stepped in to foot the bill. A viewer contest was held to come up with a name. The winner was Snowstar, suggested by 5-year-old Desha DeVor of Takoma Park. Her family won a trip to Alaska. (Snowstar died in 1980.)

The next cubs arrived in 1962 courtesy of two wealthy, well-connected Washingtonians. And here is where cold climate meets the Cold War.

Ralph E. Becker was an attorney active in Republican circles who served on the board of the Explorers Club. Edward C. Sweeney was a member of the Subversive Activities Control Board, a federal agency aimed at rooting out Communists in government. They enlisted Capt. Finne Ronne, a Norwegian American polar explorer who lived in Bethesda, to organize an expedition.

AD

Ronne chartered a 97-foot seal boat and arranged to procure cubs in Svalbard, the remote Norwegian archipelago.

AD

“Our cover was we were going to Spitsbergen to get polar bears,” said Ronne’s daughter, Karen Ronne Tupek, who was an 11-year-old Sidwell Friends student when she went on the trip with her parents.

The Becker and Ronne families socialized regularly at Sweeney’s house, where another guest was often U.S. intelligence official Richard Helms.

Svalbard, Tupek said, is “a very strategic location for any potential U.S. attack on Russia over the Arctic and vice versa.”

A treaty allowed Russians to mine coal in Barentsburg, a town of a few hundred. The expedition got permission to visit the settlement, where they were welcomed with much fanfare.

AD

“What we were looking for was any evidence of radar systems,” said Tupek. “We concluded that there was some stuff underground, probably. Of course, they weren’t going to show that to us, but obviously there was more going on than just mining coal.”

AD

On their return, Tupek’s father wrote a long memo to the CIA. She is certain the trip was largely funded by the agency.

In addition to snooping out Soviet resources, the expedition procured four cubs: two for Detroit’s zoo and two for Washington, where they joined middle-aged bear Old Joe.

The new cubs were called Cookie, the childhood nickname of the Sweeneys’ daughter Harriet, who was also on the expedition, and Donny Boy, after the Beckers’ son Donald, who was not.

AD

Said Tupek: “I was hoping to get a bear named Karen but never got one.”

In 1978, a polar bear named Mary came to the National Zoo from Chicago’s Brookfield Zoo. In 1986, all the bears left. The south-facing enclosure was deemed too hot for animals with such thick fur.

Mary returned to Chicago along with Donny Boy; they remained there until their deaths in 1990 and 1988, respectively. Cookie went to the Detroit Zoo and died in 1996.

If you want to see polar bears, they’re close. The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore is home to half sisters Neva and Amelia Gray, who arrived in 2018 from the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in Ohio.

In 1992, a rather different sort of exhibit opened where the National Zoo’s polar bear enclosure had been: Amazonia.