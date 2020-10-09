A maximum of 25 visitors per hour will be permitted in the building. The site will be open Wednesdays through Sundays.
The Petersen House, across the street from the theater, where Lincoln died, remains closed.
“For the last several months, Ford’s Theatre Society and the National Park Service have been working … to adjust our visitor experience to meet new health and safety guidelines,” Ford’s Theatre Director Paul R. Tetreault said in a statement. “We are excited to welcome you back.”
The theater closed March 14. It is one of the nation’s most sacred historic sites, and before the virus saw about 650,000 visitors a year.