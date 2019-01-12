RICHMOND, Va. — Forecasters say an approaching winter storm will bring snow to the Mid-Atlantic region this weekend, likely make travel treacherous.

The National Weather Service says light snow was expected to begin Saturday afternoon and continue until Sunday, leaving between 3 and 6 inches in the Washington area, including parts of northern and central Maryland.

Forecasters say heavier snow and higher amounts could fall in mountain areas north of Interstate 64, such as Charlottesville and Staunton, Virginia. Lower accumulations are expected in Delaware and Baltimore, as well as around Richmond, where precipitation Sunday should be freezing rain. Southwest Virginia could see 2 to 4 inches of snow.

Maryland and Virginia emergency and transportation officials prepped for the storm, pretreating some roads to discourage icing. They’re urging residents to avoid unnecessary weekend travel.

