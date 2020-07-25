For example, with its 93-degree high, Saturday allowed us to assert with perhaps rueful accuracy that a full 92 percent of July’s days so far have had temperatures of at least 90 degrees.
Of course, dreamers and visionaries may still be inclined to dwell on what might have been.
Imagine if July 16 had not settled for a high of 87 degrees. And if as recently as Friday, another deviant day had not occurred, with its high of only 86.
Without those backsliders, we might have been able to point with perhaps perverse pride to an unsullied series of 90-degree days starting as far back as June 27.
As it is, we can boast only that since that June day, 93 percent of our days have been at least 90.
Of course, it may also be fair to say that 90 degrees need not be unendurable. And that so far in 2020, no day has reached 100.