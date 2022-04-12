Former Baltimore detective convicted of corruption

Placeholder while article actions load

BALTIMORE — A former Baltimore detective was found guilty of several federal crimes Monday, including providing a gun that he knew would be planted on a suspect. A federal jury convicted Robert Hankard of corruption and conspiracy charges, including allegations that he conspired with others to plant a BB gun on a suspect that another officer had run over and later lied about it to a grand jury, news outlets reported.

Hankard was also convicted of falsifying an application for a search warrant and an arrest report in another incident where drugs were planted on a suspect, and falsely testifying to a federal grand jury.

The prosecution was part of the fallout from the rogue Gun Trace Task Force, which was supposed to take illegal guns off the streets, but instead members robbed drug dealers, planted drugs and guns on innocent people and assaulted seemingly random civilians.

Hankard didn’t testify and remains out of custody until his sentencing hearing, which has yet to be scheduled.

GiftOutline Gift Article