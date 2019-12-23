Glenn, 68, is scheduled to appear in federal court in Baltimore on Jan. 22. It was not immediately clear if she has retained an attorney who could comment on her behalf.

If convicted, Glenn faces up to 20 years in federal prison for the honest services wire fraud charge and five years for the bribery charge.

Glenn, who was first elected in 2006, chaired the Baltimore City delegation. She was also a former chair of the Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland.

The state’s medical cannabis commission is named after Glenn’s late mother, Natalie M. LaPrade.

