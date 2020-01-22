The veteran Democratic lawmaker abruptly resigned her job as a state delegate days before her charges were unsealed Dec. 23. Her attorney did not immediately return a voicemail seeking comment.
Glenn was charged by information, which is a type of charging document prosecutors use when a defendant has waived being indicted by a grand jury.
If convicted, she faces up to 20 years in federal prison for the charge of honest services wire fraud and five years for a bribery charge.
Glenn was first elected in 2006 and chaired the Baltimore City delegation.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.