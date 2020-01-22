The veteran Democratic lawmaker abruptly resigned her job as a state delegate days before her charges were unsealed Dec. 23. Her attorney did not immediately return a voicemail seeking comment.

Glenn was charged by information, which is a type of charging document prosecutors use when a defendant has waived being indicted by a grand jury.

If convicted, she faces up to 20 years in federal prison for the charge of honest services wire fraud and five years for a bribery charge.

Glenn was first elected in 2006 and chaired the Baltimore City delegation.