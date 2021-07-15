The Federal Bureau of Prisons has deemed that an “escape” from his home detention in a 2013 federal financial fraud case. A petition asking a federal judge to reverse the decision says GPS signals from Martinovich’s electronic monitor, the Bureau of Prisons’ own evidence, show he was home and no one tampered with the monitor.
The Bureau of Prisons hasn’t filed a response and a spokeswoman declined to speak about the case.
Martinovich, the former CEO of MICG Investment Management, was convicted of 17 financial fraud counts. Jurors found that he had schemed to inflate the appraisal of a company to boost performance fees that he and the company garnered.
He later pleaded guilty to using investors’ money to pay for his trial lawyer, and was sentenced to 13 years and eight months on the 18 charges.