“The largest limiting factor right now in our center, our system and our nation is our shortage of nurses,” said Dr. Ali Tabatabai, associate professor of medicine at the University of Maryland School of Medicine and medical director of the Lung Rescue Unit, Adult ECMO and the Biocontainment Unit at the institution’s R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center. “Larger centers of excellence who have more experience and application on a routine basis should have better (ECMO) outcomes than those who do it infrequently.”