MARYLAND

Drug tester admits to taking bribes

A former federal contract employee who administered drug tests to people on federal probation pleaded guilty to bribery Monday after admitting to falsifying test results in exchange for money, federal prosecutors said.

Michael A. Brown, 47, of Waldorf, pleaded guilty to a federal bribery charge as a part of a plea agreement, according to a statement released by U.S. Attorney Robert K. Hur’s office.

Brown worked for a Camp Springs company that gave drug tests to individuals on federal probation, supervised release and pretrial supervision for the U.S. Probation and Pretrial Services Office, prosecutors said.

On Dec. 26, 2018, an undercover FBI task force officer posing as a probationer told Brown that he expected to test positive for marijuana. After the undercover officer submitted a urine sample that was positive for the drug, Brown said he would “take care of” him, then took $100 that the officer left on the bathroom sink for him, prosecutors said.

He accepted two more payments, prosecutors said, while reporting a false negative result for the undercover officer.

At his sentencing Aug. 28, Brown faces a maximum of 10 years in prison, officials said.

— Clarence Williams

Fatally injured man identifies suspect

A man who was shot over the weekend in Riverdale Park, told witnesses the name of the person who attacked him moments after he was hit, police said.

On Monday, police announced the arrest of a man in the killing.

Officers called to a shooting about 7:45 p.m. Saturday in the 6000 block of Patterson Street found Curtis Mosley, 40, of Hyattsville, suffering from gunshot wounds, Prince George’s County police said.

Mosely told witnesses moments after the shooting the name of the person who had shot him, police said. Mosely was then taken to a hospital, where he died hours later.

James J. Young, 39, of Temple Hills, was arrested Monday in the District and charged with first- and second-degree murder, police said.

Detectives are investigating a motive for the shooting, but police said Young and Mosely were acquaintances.

Young is awaiting extradition to Prince George’s.

— Lynh Bui